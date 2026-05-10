St. Bede softball slugs 4 homers in win over Newark: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 21, Newark 8 (6 inn.): Ava Balestri, Ella Burke, Hannah Heiberger and Leah Griggs each launched a home run as the Bruins cruised to a nonconference victory Saturday in Newark.

Balestri finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs, Burke was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, Heiberger went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs and Griggs was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs.

Macy Strauch was the winning pitcher for St. Bede (23-4).

Henry-Senachwine 11, El Paso-Gridley 6: Every batter in the lineup recorded a hit as the Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Henry.

Alaina Sprague hit a home run and drove in three runs, Brynna Anderson was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI and Rachel Eckert went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Henry (11-9), which scored eight runs in the first inning.

Bella Williams threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing six runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Bureau Valley 3-7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4-4: The Storm split a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader on the road, losing the first game 4-3 and winning the second 7-4.

In the opener, A-W scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the walkoff win.

Kadyn Haage was 2 for 4 with a run, while Danicka Benavidez took the loss in the circle.

In the second game, Emily Wright went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run for BV (8-13, 5-7 LTC), while Avery Bopes was 2 for 3 with a triple and scored two runs.

Benavidez earned the win in relief.

Riverdale 16-13, Hall 1-0: The Red Devils were swept in a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Spring Valley, losing 16-1 in four innings and 13-0 in five innings.

Charlie Pellegrini went 1 for 3 and drove in a run in the opener and also took the loss in the circle.

In the second game, Charlie and Aubrie Pellegrini each had a hit for Hall (7-19), while Madison Krewer took the loss in the circle.

Mercer County 7, Mendota 4: Lexie Saylor tripled, doubled and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Mendota.

Eva Beetz and Charlie Dankenbring were each 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Mendota (10-16), while Saylor took the loss in the circle.

Amboy 12, Earlville 2 (6 inn.): Bailey Miller and Savana Lawton each had a hit and scored a run as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

Riley Kelly was the losing pitcher for Earlville (10-9).

BASEBALL

Hall 8-8, Riverdale 1-6: The Red Devils swept a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Spring Valley, winning 8-1 and 8-6.

In the opener, Jaxon Pinter tripled, doubled and scored two runs, while Noah Plym was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Braden Curran threw a complete game, giving up one run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

The Red Devils scored six runs in the second inning of the second game.

Luke Bryant doubled, drove in three runs and scored two runs for Hall (19-8-1) and Jack Curran tripled and scored a run.

Brody Bosi was the winning pitcher.

St. Bede 10, Newark 0 (6 inn.): Maks Baker was 2 for 2 and drove in five runs to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Newark.

Ranbir Saini doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run for St. Bede (17-8), while Drew Carboni and Gino Ferrari each had a hit, an RBI and a run.

Chase Riva was the winning pitcher as he gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked two in three scoreless innings.

Henry-Senachwine 18, El Paso-Gridley 13: Carson Rowe went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI as the Mallards outslugged the Titans in a nonconference game in Henry.

Ashton Sprague was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Austin Keith was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Jayden DeWeerth and Landon Harbison each had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Evan Culp was the winning pitcher in relief for Henry (11-14).

Annawan-Wethersfield 6-2, Bureau Valley 5-0: The Storm were swept in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader on the road, losing 6-5 in eight innings and 2-0.

Drake Taylor went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs in the first game, while Logan Philhower was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Dylan Howlett was the losing pitcher in relief.

In the second game, Taylor and Philhower each had a hit for the Storm’s only two hits. Philhower took the loss on the mound for BV (9-11, 6-2) as he gave up two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.

Morrison 12, Mendota 9: Aden Tillman doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.

Dane Doyle was 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs for Mendota (10-11) and Collin Coss doubled and drove in two runs.

Brody Hartt took the loss on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ottawa 9, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were shut out in Ottawa.