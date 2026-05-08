Hall baseball shuts out Princeton: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

Hall's Geno Ferrari hits the ball during Hall's 10-0 victory over Princeton on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

BASEBALL

Hall 10, Princeton 0 (5 inn): Noah Plym tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run Thursday as the Red Devils earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Geno Ferrari was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Hall (16-8-1, 7-2 TRC East), while Luke Bryant and Hunter Edgcomb each had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Bryant also threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk.

Noah Morton doubled for the lone hit for the Tigers (7-12, 5-4) and also took the loss on the mound.

Princeton's Noah Morton slides safely into third base during Hall's 10-0 victory on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Princeton. (Mike Vaug)

St. Bede 15, Henry-Senachwine 2 (6 inn.): Geno Dinges went 4 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, four RBIs and four runs to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Maks Baker was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for St. Bede (16-7, 8-1 TCC), while Ranbir Saini was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

AJ Hermes earned the win in relief, striking out three and walking one in 3⅓ scoreless, hitless innings.

Jacob Miller doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for Henry (9-14, 4-9) and also took the loss on the mound.

La Salle-Peru 4, Rochelle 3: Gavin Kallis went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs as the Cavaliers won an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Jett Hill was 1 for 3 and scored two runs for L-P (9-16, 4-8 I-8), which snapped a six-game losing streak, while Grey Ernat was 3 for 3 with a double.

Tyler Spelich pitched six innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks, while Geno Argubright earned the win with an inning of scoreless relief.

Mendota 7, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Dane Doyle doubled three times, drove in two runs and scored a run to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Doyle also was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Aden Tillman was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Mendota (10-9, 4-8 TRC East) and Esten Otero was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.

Fieldcrest 15, Fisher 2 (5 inn.): Layten Gerdes went 2 for 2 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.

Noah Anson was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Fieldcrest, while Drew Overocker doubled and drove in three runs.

Layten Gerdes was the winning pitcher as he gave up two unearned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

ROWVA-Williamsfield 5, Bureau Valley 0: Drake Taylor had the Storm’s lone hit in a Lincoln Trail Conference crossover loss in Manlius.

Taylor also took the loss on the mound for BV (9-9).

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 5, Kaneland 2: Karmen Piano went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Maple Park.

Anna Riva was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for L-P (16-12, 3-6 I-8), while Kelsey Frederick doubled and scored a run.

Taylor Vescogni was the winning pitcher as she gave up one earned run on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

St. Bede 11, Henry-Senachwine 8: Ella Burke went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and two RBIs to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Hannah Heiberger was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (21-4, 8-2 TCC), while Morgan Mercer was 1 for 2, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Chipper Rossi was the winning pitcher as she gave up eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Harper Schrock was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run for Henry (10-8, 8-5), while Emma Kay Gaspardo went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Addy Robbins was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Bella Williams was the losing pitcher for the Mallards.

ROWVA-Williamsfield 6, Bureau Valley 3: Kadyn Haage went 2 for 4 with a double and scored a run as the Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference crossover in Manlius.

Ali Carrington and Abby Jamison each had a hit and an RBI for BV (7-12), while Mallory Maubach-Williams was the losing pitcher as she gave up six runs (three earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Erie-Prophetstown 22, Mendota 5 (6 inn.): Addison Perryman went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in three runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Lexie Saylor was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI and was the losing pitcher for Mendota (10-14, 1-8 TRC East).

Marquette 11, Putnam County 2: Alexis Margis had the Panthers’ lone hit and scored a run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Ottawa.

Kennedy Holocker was the losing pitcher for PC (8-14, 6-8 TCC).

TRACK & FIELD

At Rochelle: Aubrey Duttlinger won two events at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet.

She leapt 10.42 meters in the triple jump and 5 meters in the long jump.

The Cavaliers tallied 75 points to finish fourth in the six-team meet. Sycamore won with 159 points.

Also for L—P, Natillie Wozniak won the high jump by clearing 1.42 meters, while the 4x800-meter relay team of Aubrey Urbanski, Yoselin Carlos, Gracie Politsch and Bethany Kasperski finished second in 11:09.98.

At Orion: Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won one event and placed second in three others in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Elam won the triple jump with a leap of 10.59 meters and she was runner-up in the high jump (1.62), the 100-meter hurdles (15.93 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (46.87).

Reagan Atherton won the long jump (5.12) for Mendota, which notched 91 points to place fourth. Sherrard won with 127 points, Princeton (46) was sixth and Hall (6) was 12th.

Payton Frueh led the Tigresses as she placed second in the 3,200 in 12:34.76.

At Henry: Henry-Midland swept its senior night meet.

The Timberduck girls scored 84 points to beat Lowpoint-Washburn (40) and Putnam County (23).

H-M’s Daniella Bumber won the 100-meter dash (12.68 seconds) and the 400 (1:04.34) and anchored the 4x100 (51.26) and 4x200 (1:47.34) to victories. She ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers.

Other winners for the Timberducks were Piper Roach in the 200 (27.22), Danika Maddex in the 800 (2:47.4) and 1,600 (6:24.19), Mitchell in the 100 hurdles (16.34), Harper Warner in the 300 hurdles (51.7), Stella Rowe in the high jump (1.47 meters) and Frawley in the long jump (4.78).

PC’s Sarah Wiesbrock won the 3,200 (14:50).

In the boys meet, Henry had 57 points to beat Lowpoint-Washburn (46) and Putnam County (45).

For the Timberducks, Christian Hohstadt won the 100 (11.81) and 200 (24.49), Max Dalton won the 800 (2:15.11) and 1,600 (5:01.04), Henry Kirbach won the 110 hurdles (18.8) and 300 hurdles (48.16) and Brecken Pyles won the long jump (5.97). H-M also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez won the shot put (14.96) and discus (46.12), while Elijah Brown won the triple jump (10.34) and Vincent Cortes won the 400 (59.38).

At Waterman: The Earlville boys placed sixth and DePue was seventh among eight teams in the Little Ten Conference Meet.

Daniel Hoffmann led the Red Raiders as he took third in the 200 (23.79) and long jump (5.73).

DePue’s Edward Rodriguez took third in the 3,200 (10:56.87).

In the girls meet, Earlville finished seventh among the seven teams. Emily Harrison took third in the discus (22.97) for the Red Raiders.

At Amboy: Bella Yanos won the long jump to help Amboy place fourth in the 12-team Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet.

Yanos leapt 5.21 meters. She also ran with Alexa McKendry, Maddie Althaus and Jillian Anderson to take second in the 4x100 relay (51.78).

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 4, Oregon 1: Bella Clevenger scored two goals to help the Tigresses to a victory in Oregon.

Ava Kyle and Olivia Sandoval scored a goal each for Princeton (16-5).

Winnebago 4, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in Winnebago.

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 5, Streator 0: The Tigers swept a match in Princeton.

Jackson Mason won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Landon Davis was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Jack Orwig and Levi Boggs won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Landon Fairbanks and Kyle Chin won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Lincoln Frost and Philip Whited won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.