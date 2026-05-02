St. Bede baseball tops Dwight for Tri-County win: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 14, Dwight 2 (5 inn.): The Bruins scored seven runs in the first inning on the way to a Tri-County Conference victory Friday in Peru.

Carson Riva was 1 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs for St. Bede (15-7, 7-1 TCC), while Geno Dinges and Ranbir Saini were each 2 for 3. Dingles drove in two runs and scored a run and Saini had two runs and an RBI.

AJ Hermes was the winning pitcher as he gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Hall 13, Monmouth-Roseville 3 (5 inn.): Luke Bryant was 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs to help the Red Devils to a win in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Spring Valley.

Clayton Fusinetti went 1 for 2, drove in two runs and scored a run for Hall (15-8-1), while Hunter Edgcomb was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Brody Bosi was the winning pitcher.

Princeton 14, Kewanee 5: Noah Morton was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs to help the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Stihl Brokaw went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Princeton (7-9, 5-3 TRC East) and Cayden Benavidez was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Morton also was the winning pitcher as he gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

Fieldcrest 10, Heyworth 0 (6 inn.): Drew Overocker threw a four-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking three to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference win in Heyworth.

Noah Anson tripled and drove in three runs for Fieldcrest (9-11, 5-4 HOIC), while Lucas Anson was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs and Layten Gerdes went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Limestone 8, La Salle-Peru 4: Nick Salazar went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle.

Ceyton Urbanski doubled and drove in a run for L-P (8-14) and also took the loss on the mound.

Rockridge 14, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Brody Hartt doubled and drove in a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Taylor Ridge.

Quinn Eddy was the losing pitcher for Mendota (8-9).

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

At Oglesby: IVCC won two games in the Region 4 Tournament, beating Kishwaukee 10-2 in six innings and topping Bryant & Stratton 11-5.

Against Kishwaukee, Kaitlyn Anderson was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, while Lauren Harbison went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Callie Mertes and Kylee Moore each went 2 for 3 with two runs.

Harbison was the winning pitcher.

Anderson was 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs and an RBI against Bryant & Stratton, while Jenna Setchell went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Mertes went 2 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Shae Simons earned the win in the circle.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 5, Alleman 0: Kelsey Frederick went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Moline.

Makenzie Chamberlain was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in a run for L-P (), while Dagny Greer was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Taylor Vescogni threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Hall 16, Monmouth-Roseville 6: Bernie Lawson went 4 for 5 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs as the Red Devils earned a win in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Spring Valley.

Leah Burkart was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Hall (5-16) and Charlie Pellegrini was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Madison Krewer picked up the win in the circle as she gave up six runs (two earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and six walks in a complete game.

Kewanee 6, Princeton 4: Keely Lawson smacked a grand slam in the fifth inning for the Tigresses in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Kewanee.

The Boilermakers responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.

Caroline Keutzer was 2 for 4 with a run for Princeton (15-6, 6-1 TRC East), while Reese Reviglio was the losing pitcher.

Newark 22, Putnam County 5 (5 inn): Kennedy Holocker hit a home run as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Sydney Samek tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run for PC (8-11), while Holocker was the losing pitcher.

Heyworth 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman doubled for one of the Knights’ three hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Heyworth.

Jersey Modro was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (0-12, 0-9 LTC).

TRACK & FIELD

At Mendota: La Salle-Peru swept a quadrangular meet in Mendota.

Darius Mayhew swept the hurdles to help the L-P boys tally 126 points to beat Mendota (69), Streator (42) and Hall (26).

He ran an 18.13 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and a 45.19 in the 300s.

Other winners for L-P were Zachary Pescetto in the 800 (2:10.67), Bryce Keckler in the 1,600 (5:16.02), Gianni Verucchi in the 3,200 (10:23.7), Nick Hachenberger in the shot put (14.66 meters), Aavery Hill in the discus (43.76m), Hayden Hubinsky in the pole vault (2.9m), Joseph Gallicchio in the long jump (5.75m) and Caleb Currie in the triple jump (11.83). The Cavs also won the 4x800 relay (9:11.85).

For Mendota, Sebastian Carlos won the 200 (22.74) and the 400 (49.72). Jamal Lesley in the 100 (11.53), the 4x100 (45.74) and the 4x400 (3:43.5) also won.

In the girls meet, L-P won with 94.5 points, followed by Mendota (68), Hall (33) and Streator (31.5).

Natillie Wozniak in the 100 (13.31), Kiera Mertes in the 200 (27.82), Bethany Kasperski in the 800 (2:40.66), Isabella Pinter in the 100 hurdles (17.36) and Aubrey Duttlinger in the long jump (5.15m) were individual winners for the Cavs. L-P also won the 4x200 (1:51.64) and the 4x800 (11:25.85).

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won the triple jump (10.87m) and the 400 (1:03.9) and teammate Jeniah Francis won the 300 hurdles (50.96) and the high jump (1.57m). Other Trojan winners were Mallory Beck in the shot put (9.05m), Lumen Setchell in the 1,600 (6:15.03), the 4x100 relay (51.2) and the 4x400 relay (4:46.78).

At Morris: The Princeton girls won three events to help the Tigresses place second in the six-team Morris Friday Night Relays.

Lemont won with 102 points and Princeton finished with 98.

Ruby Acker, Leila Acker, Lenora Hopkins and Jocelyn Strouss won the 4x800 (10:38.59), Payton Frueh won the 1,600 (5:49.25) and Josie Sierens won the won high jump (1.42m).

In the boys meet, the Tigers tallied 96 points to finish behind Lemont (106) and Morris (97).

Princeton winners were Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (40.79), Landen Hoffman in the discus (51.28m), the 4x100 throwers relay (51.51), the 4x400 relay (3:32.54) and the sprint medley relay (1:41.02).

At Eureka: Elise House and Mya Shipp each won an event to help Bureau Valley finish third in the 15-team Roger Washburn Invite.

House won the 400 in 58.77 seconds and Shipp won the long jump with a leap of 4.69 meters.

The Storm boys placed sixth. Tucker Shane, Morgan Mahnesmith, Kyle Velazquez and Keenyn Richter won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.79.

At Kewanee: Alex Rodriguez swept the throws to help Putnam County place third in the six-team Annawan-Wethersfield Titan Invitational.

Rodriguez had tosses of 15.75 meters in the shot put and 48.27 meters in the discus.

The PC girls finished sixth.

At Oregon: The Amboy co-op placed 11th among 22 teams in the Hall of Fame Hawk Classic.

Ian Hassler won the discus for the Clippers with a toss of 47.15 meters.