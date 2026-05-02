Henry softball, baseball win in nonconference play: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 11, Peoria Heights 1 (5 inn.): Alaina Sprague was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Harper Schrock went 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs for Henry, Brooklynn Thompson was 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Rachel Eckert was the winning pitcher as she gave up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Seneca 10, Princeton 4: Keely Lawson launched two solo home runs, but the Fighting Irish hit three of their own in the nonconfernce game in Seneca.

Kiyrra Morris was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Princeton (15-7), while Izzy Gibson doubled and scored a run.

Princeton 14, Bloomington Central Catholic 0 (6 inn.): Izzy Gibson was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run to lead the Tigresses to a nonconference win in Seneca.

Avah Oertel went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs for Princeton (16-7), while Makayla Hecht doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Reese Reviglio threw a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none.

Stark County 15-11, Bureau Valley 3-2: The Storm were swept in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Manlius, losing 15-3 in five innings and 11-2.

In the opener Kadyn Haage was 2 for 3 and scored two runs, while Mallory Maubach-Williams was the losing pitcher.

Haage was 2 for 4 with a run in the second game, while Danicka Benavidez and Katrina Wahl each had a hit and an RBI.

Maubach-Williams was the losing pitcher for BV (7-10, 4-4 LTC).

Midland 10, Earlville 2: Addie Scherer went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

Savanna Lawton was 2 for 3 with a run for Earlville (8-7), while Riley Kelly took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Bureau Valley 4-4, Stark County 3-3: The Storm swept a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Manlius, winning by matching 4-3 scores.

In the opener, Drake Taylor tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run. Blake Foster threw a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Taylor was 3 for 4 and scored two runs in the second game, while Reid Maynard was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for BV (9-7, 6-0 LTC).

Dylan Howlett earned the win in relief, allowing one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Henry-Senachwine 17, Peoria Heights 2 (4 inn.): Evan Culp tripled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored two runs to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Jayden DeWeerth went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Henry (8-13), Carson Rowe was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Ashton Sprague was the winning pitcher as he allowed two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Seneca 11, Putnam County 10 (9 inn): Each team scored a run in the eighth inning but the Fighting Irish also scored in the top of the ninth to pull out a Tri-County Conference win in Granville.

Johnathon Stunkel went 3 for 6 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for PC (14-6, 7-4) and Kade Zimmerlein was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.

Jacob Furar was the losing pitcher in relief.

Geneseo 10, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): Noah Morto had the lone hit for the Tigers in a nonconference loss in Geneseo.

Cayden Benavidez was the losing pitcher for Princeton (7-10).

Prairie Central 8, Fieldcrest 2: Lucas Anson went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in a run as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Fairbury.

Anson also took the loss on the mound for Fieldcrest (9-12).

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

Bryant & Stratton 13-13, IVCC 3-6: The Eagles saw their season end in the Region 4 Tournament with a pair of losses to Bryant & Stratton.

Shae Simons was 2 for 3 with a run in the opener, while Kaitlyn Anderson and Ava Lambert each went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Simons took the loss in the circle.

In the second game, Kaitlyn Anderson was 2 for 3 with a home run and Kylee Moore was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Lauren Harbison was the losing pitcher for IVCC (25-12).

MEN’S BASEBALL

Harper 4-9, IVCC 1-4: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Peru, losing 4-1 and 9-4.

In the opener, Jayden Jaramillo drove in IVCC’s lone run and Chance Estes took the loss on the mound.

Nolan Van Duzer went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run in the second game. Peyton Dye was the losing pitcher for IVCC (15-23-1).