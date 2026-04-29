St. Bede softball scores 7 in 8th inning to top Marquette: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

St. Bede's Emma Slingsby makes contact with the ball against Marquette on Tuesday, April 23, 2026 at June Cross Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 13, Marquette 6 (8 inn.): Ava Balestri smacked a three-run home run as part of a seven-run top of the eighth inning to propel the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory Tuesday in Ottawa.

Lily Bosnich was 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs for St. Bede (19-4, 6-2 TCC), while Emma Slingsby was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run and Hannah Heiberger went 3 for 5, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Macy Strauch was the winning pitcher as she gave up six runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in eight innings.

Princeton 17, Erie-Prophetstown 6: Keely Lawson launched two home runs, drove in seven runs and scored three runs as part of a 4 for 5 day to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory on the road.

Avah Oertel went 2 for 5 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for Princeton (14-5, 5-0 TRC East), while Caroline Keutzer was 1 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Reese Reviglio tossed a complete game, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Putnam County 7, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 3: Alexis Margis was 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Washburn.

Chloe Parcher hit a triple and a double and scored two runs for PC (6-10, 4-6 TCC), while Bella Gibson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Kennedy Holocker was the winning pitcher as she gave up three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

Earlville 5, Newark 3: Addie Scherer used her bat and her arm to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Scherer went 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs and also threw a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Riley Kelly was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run for Earlville (7-6, 1-4 LTC).

Stark County 6, Henry-Senachwine 4: Brynna Anderson was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.

Rachel Eckert was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Henry (9-5). Bella Williams took the loss in the circle.

Newman 11, Mendota 0: Sydney Tolley had the Trojans’ lone hit in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Mendota.

Lexie Saylor was the losing pitcher for Mendota (9-12, 1-6 TRC East).

Sherrard 13, Bureau Valley 0: Ali Carrington doubled for one of the Storm’s two hits in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Mallory Maubach-Williams took the loss in the circle for BV (6-8).

TRACK & FIELD

At Manlius: Bureau Valley swept its own five-team senior night meet.

The Storm girls racked up 259 points to beat Mendota (122). St. Bede (22) took fourth and DePue (3) was fifth.

BV won three of four relays. Madisyn Shipp, Leah Birdsley, Esther Kalapp and Lilah Fox won the 4x100 relay (54.86 seconds), Caitlyn Egan, Abby Stabler, Mya Shipp and Elise House won the 4x200 (1:51.4) and Maddie Wetzell, Gemma Moore, Summer Hamilton and Harper Wetzell won the 4x800 (10:41.8).

Other winners for BV were House in the 400 (1:02.92), Harper Wetzell in the 800 (2:34.89), Hamilton in the 1,600 (6:12.97), Mya Nugent in the 3,200 (14:07.78), Egan in the 300 hurdles (50.33), Michaela Noder in the shot put (9.2m), Ella Wilt in the pole vault (1.52m), Mya Shipp in the long jump (5.07m) and Madisyn Shipp in the triple jump (10.39m).

For Mendota, Mariyah Elam won the high jump (1.57m) and 100 hurdles (16.15), while Jeniah Francis won the 200 (27.22), Mallory Beck won the discus (26.15m) and Reagan Atherton, Rylee Woods, Aby Buettner and Elam won the 4x400 (4:16.4).

St. Bede’s Sadie Dugosh, Kami Nauman, Bentlea Ernat and Ella Lamboley were second in the 4x800 (11:45.14).

In the boys meet, Bureau Valley won with 182 points, followed by Amboy co-op (92), St. Bede (91), Mendota (77) and DePue (21).

Andrew Roth won the 100 (11.58), 110 hurdles (15.57) and the 300 hurdles (41.12), while other Storm winners were Maddox Moore in the 800 (2:15.22), Morgan Mahnesmith in the triple jump (11.62m), Waylon Miller, Mahnesmith, Kyle Velazquez and Lawsen Smith in the 4x200 and Alex Attig, Gavin Pistole, Easton Taylor and Moore in the 4x800 (9:09.75).

Mendota’s Jamal Lesley won the 200 (23.25) and was second in the 100 (11.64) and Ryder Woods won the high jump (1.77m).

St. Bede’s James Arkins won the pole vault (2.89m).

Amboy’s Ian Hassler swept the throws with tosses of 12.72 meters in the shot put and 48.26 meters in the discus. Other winners for the Clippers were Tyler Mahar in the 1,600 (5:05.07), Damian Bender in the long jump (6.29m), Jack Thomas, Alex Lovgren, Maddez Moeller and Bender in the 4x100 (47.1) and Thomas, Channing Bellows, Lovgren and Bender in the 4x400 (3:53.5).

At Morris: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams each placed second in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular.

Caleb Currie won two events for the Cavaliers, who tallied 45 points to finish behind Sycamore (85.5) but ahead of Morris (44.5).

Currie won the high jump (1.88 meters) and the triple jump (12.63m).

Other winners for L-P were Griffin Hammers in the 400 meters (50.93 seconds), Darius Mayhew in the 300 hurdles (46.84) and Anthony Padilla, Zachary Pescetto, Joseph Wick and Kale Harden in the 4x800 (9:10.28).

In the girls meet, Sycamore won with 72 points followed by L-P (51) and Morris (45).

Bethany Kasperski won the 1,600 (6:04.85) and ran with Yoselin Carlos, Gracie Politsch and Clara Weitl to win the 4x800 (11:28.83).

Other winners for L-P were Natillie Wozniak in the high jump (1.47m), Aubrey Duttlinger in the long jump (5.11m) and Sophia Konczak, Drew Depenbrock, Jalynn Sanders and McKenzie Krzyaniak in the 4x400 (4:54.87).

At Heyworth: Daniella Bumber won three individual events and anchored a winning relay as Henry-Midland finished second in a six-team meet.

Tri-Valley won with 172 points followed by the Timberducks (120). Fieldcrest (19) was sixth.

Bumber won the 100 (12.72), 200 (25.95) and 400 (59.06) and ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to win the 4x100 (50.70).

Also for Henry, Mitchell, Chambers, Frawley and Piper Roach won the 4x200 (1:49.6), Stella Rowe won the high jump (1.47m) and Chambers won the long jump (5.11m).

Pru Mangan won the discus (34.06m) for Fieldcrest.

In the boys meet, Henry-Midland took third and Fieldcrest was fifth.

For the Timberducks, Max Dalton won the 1,600 (5:09.07) and Bryson William, Tristen Catton-Bass, Brecken Pyles and Christian Hohstadt won the 4x200 (1:40.33).

Micheal Beckett was runner-up in the long jump (5.95m) for the Knights.

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: The Tigresses won with a shutout in Princeton.

BOYS TENNIS

Mendota 3, Rockford Christian 1: The Trojans earned a win in Rockford.

BASEBALL

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 2, Putnam County 1: Johnathon Stunkel gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a complete game as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke.

Carter Hochstatter had two of the team’s three hits and scored a run for PC (13-5, 6-3 TCC).

Stark County 1, Henry-Senachwine 0: Carson Rowe threw a complete game, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out five and walking one as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Toulon.

Landon Harbison went 2 for 3 with a double for Henry (7-12).

Newman 8, Mendota 1: Reese Lane doubled for one of the Trojans’ five hits in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Mendota.

Dane Doyle took the loss on the mound for Mendota (8-7, 3-6 TRC East).

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 11-9, DuPage 1-3: The Eagles swept a nonconference doubleheader in Glen Ellyn, winning the first game 11-1 in five innings and the second game 9-3.

In the opener, Kylee Moore went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run, while Callie Mertes was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.

Shae Simons was the winning pitcher as she gave up one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

In the second game, Ava Lambert was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for IVCC (23-10), while Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.

Lauren Harbison started and got a no decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings, while Lambert earned the win in relief, giving up one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 3 2/3 innings.

MEN’S BASEBALL

Rock Valley 7-11, IVCC 6-10: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Rockford, losing 7-6 and 11-10.

The Golden Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the first game and scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to win the second game.

In the opener, Casey Clennon went 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs, while Austin Aldridge was the losing pitcher.

Jayden Jaramillo, Anthony Bull, Clennon, Nolan VanDuzer and Torii Chaney each homered in the second game. Jaramillo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Ryan Coulter was the losing pitcher for IVCC (15-21-1).

MEN’S GOLF

At Byron: IVCC tied for seventh among 11 teams with a 54-hole score of 980 in the Midwest District Region Championship at Prairieview Golf Club.

Carson Zellers led the Eagles as he tied for fifth with a 13-over-par 229.