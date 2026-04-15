Luke Bryant leads Hall past Kewanee: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 7, Kewanee 2: Luke Bryant went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Bryant also was the winning pitcher as he gave up two earned runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Greyson Bickett was 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Hall (8-6-1, 3-0 TRC East), while Jaxon Pinter was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

St. Bede 12, Woodland 2 (5 inn.): AJ Hermes went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Gus Burr and Maks Baker were each 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs for St. Bede (8-6, 2-0 TCC), while Drew Carboni and Ranbir Saini each drove in two runs.

Gino Ferrari gave up one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks in two innings, while Hermes allowed one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Putnam County 7, Princeton 3: Johnathon Stunkel was 2 for 3, scored three runs and drove in a run to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Kade Zimmerlein was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for PC (10-3) and Peyton Barto was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Rudy Villagomez earned the win in relief, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Jack Oester was 1 for 2 with a home run and two runs scored for Princeton (3-6), while Hunter Spiegel took the loss on the mound.

Erie-Prophetstown 5, Bureau Valley 4: The Panthers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the nonconference victory in Manlius.

Logan Philhower and Drake Taylor each had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run for Bureau Valley (4-5).

Taylor took the loss on the mound.

Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Mendota 0: Collin Coss had two of the Trojans’ four hits in a nonconference loss in Mendota.

Quinn Eddy was the losing pitcher for Mendota (4-4).

Serena 10, Earlville-Leland 2: Declan Brennan had Earlville’s only two hits, including a double, and scored a run as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

Landen Tirevold took the loss on the mound for Earlville (2-5, 0-4 LTC).

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 9, Henry-Senachwine 4: Carson Rowe was 2 for 4 with a run as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Jacob Miller was 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Rowe also was the losing pitcher for Henry (5-8, 3-4 TCC).

SOFTBALL

Henry 19, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): The Mallards had 21 hits as they rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Emma Kay Gaspardo went 3 for 3, drove in three runs and scored three runs, Bella Williams had a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs, Brooklynn Thompson went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs and Rachel Eckert was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Eckert and Williams combined for a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

St. Bede 19, Woodland 0 (3 inn.): Ava Balestri doubled three times, drove in three runs and scored three runs as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.

Hannah Heiberger doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run for St. Bede (11-3, 2-2 TCC). Chipper Rossi threw a no-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Princeton 11, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): Keely Lawson ripped two home runs and a double, driving in four runs and scoring three runs to lead the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Avah Oertel was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Princeton (10-4), while Caroline Keutzer was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Collyns Etheridge went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Reese Reviglio threw a two-hit shutout, striking out five.

Kennedy Holocker was the losing pitcher for PC (2-9).

Kewanee 11, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Haven Rossi was 3 for 3 as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher for Hall (3-10, 1-2 TRC East).

Serena 6, Earlville 3: Savana Lawton singled and scored two runs as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

Addie Scherer had two singles, a run and an RBI for Earlville (2-6, 0-4 LTC) and Audrey Scherer tripled and drove in a run.

Riley Kelly was the losing pitcher.

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 4-7, Kishwaukee 1-1: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Malta, winning 4-1 and 7-1.

In the opener, Kaitlyn Anderson was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Shae Simons was the winning pitcher as she gave up one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Ava Lambert led IVCC (15-8, 8-5 Arrowhead). She went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and a run. Lambert also made her first start of the season in the circle, throwing a complete game and allowing one earned run on seven hits with one strikeout and five walks.

Anderson went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.

GIRLS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 5, Sandwich 0: The Little Giants improved to 2-3-1 with a victory in Sandwich.

BOYS TENNIS

Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match in La Salle.

MEN’S BASEBALL

Black Hawk 21, IVCC 6: Torii Chaney went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Peru.

Aiden Rogers was the losing pitcher for IVCC (11-14, 6-6 Arrowhead).