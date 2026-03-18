Mendota girls track takes 3rd at Sycamore invite: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Sycamore: Mendota junior Mariyah Elam won two events and placed second in two others as the Trojans placed third among 10 teams at the Gary Egler Indoor Invitational on Thursday.

Sycamore won with 90 points, the Trojans tallied 69 and La Salle-Peru finished fifth with 50.

Elam won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.45 seconds and ran with Eva Beetz, Reagan Atherton and Aby Buettner to win the 4x400 relay in 4:38.61.

Elam finished second in the triple jump at 10.64 meters and teamed with Buettner, Atherton and Jeniah Francis to place second in the 4x160 in 1:30.16.

Francis was runner-up in the 55 (7.69) and 200 (28.51), and Beetz was second in the 400 (1:09.19).

For the Cavaliers, Aubrey Urbanski won the 400 in 1:09.18 and Natillie Wozniak was second in the high jump at 1.47 meters.