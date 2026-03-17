NewsTribune baseball preview capsules

A look at the Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Henry-Senachwine and Fieldcrest baseball teams for the 2026 season.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Ted Rowe

Last year’s record: 11-18, 5-11 Tri-County, regional champion

Top returners: Carson Rowe, sr.; Jake Millier, sr.; Austin Keith, jr.; Ashton Sprague, jr.

Key newcomers: Kayden Catton-Bass, fr.

Worth noting: The Mallards came on strong at the end of last season, upsetting Putnam County 1-0 to win a regional title and losing 3-1 in the sectional semifinal to eventual state qualifier Lexington. Henry returns all but one player from last year’s roster. Carson Rowe and Miller have been varsity starters since helping the Mallards to a Class 1A runner-up finish as freshmen. “We started slow last season but finished with a regional championship,” Ted Rowe said. “We would like to repeat that and hopefully make a deeper run this season.” Carson Rowe (five wins, 2.59 ERA) and Miller (four wins, 4.03 ERA) will lead the pitching staff. “I expect to have more depth from our pitching staff going into this season compared to last season,” Ted Rowe said. Behind the pitchers, Ted Rowe expects a solid defense. “I expect our defense to be good for the most part,” Ted Rowe said. “With all starting players returning, I expect to start how we finished last season for the most part. The battles to be won are going to depend on who’s pitching and what needs to be filled based on that.” Offensively, Carson Rowe (.341 ba, three 3B, 17 SB), Keith (.269, five 2B, HR) and Sprague (.250, five 2B) are expected to be the team’s top weapons. “Our offense will be competitive,” Ted Rowe said.

Mendota

Coach: Jim Eustice

Last year’s record: 9-18-1, 1-9 Three Rivers East

Top returners: Gavin Evans, sr.; Dane Doyle, sr.; Brody Hartt, sr.; Colin Coss, jr.; Oscar Casteneda, so.; Esten Otero, so.

Key newcomers: Reese Lane, sr.; Quinn Eddy, fr.; Chase Johnson, sr.; Zach Schmidt, jr.; Will Aughenbaugh, fr.; Joe Cackley, fr.; Cal Doyle, fr.; Dylan Welch, fr.

Worth noting: Eustice took over the Mendota football program in the fall and now adds the Trojan baseball program. “It’s exciting,” the former St. Bede assistant baseball coach said about becoming Mendota’s head coach. “It’s something that wasn’t even discussed when I initially came up here. It’s humbling to have the administration and board of education have the faith and trust in me.” Eustice said he hopes to “establish a culture that will breed success.” Mendota has an experienced pitching staff with Dane Doyle, Otero and Casteneda returning. Eddy will also log innings and other players will be in the mix. Defensively, Eustice said the Trojans have players who can play multiple positions. The Trojans hope to compete in every game, Eustice said.

Princeton assistant baseball coach Patrick Smith talks to his team on the mound during a game last season. Smith takes over as head coach this spring. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton

Coach: Patrick Smith

Last year’s record: 10-13-1, 5-5 Three Rivers East

Top returners: Tyler Forristall, sr.; Cayden Benavidez, sr.; Ryan Jagers, sr.; Stihl Brokaw, sr.; Braden Shaw, jr.; Jack Oester, so.

Worth noting: Smith, a former Princeton assistant, takes over the Tiger program after Wick Warren retired following a 10-year stint as head coach. “We have great assistant coaches, so that helps quite a bit,” Smith said about the transition. “They have helped create high-energy practices with guys moving around all over the place, so it’s been a lot of fun in the early going.” The Tigers lost their top four hitters from last season, but do return six players who have seen varsity action. “Obviously, we lost a lot of production from last year’s lineup, but we still have six guys with significant varsity experience coming back,” Smith said. “They will all need to play bigger roles than they have in the past, so hopefully they can take a big step this year.” Princeton has a question mark at the top of its pitching rotation. Forristall, a left-hander, was all-conference last season after going 2-2 with a 3.15 ERA before being shut down by injury. It’s unknown if he’ll be able to pitch. Jagers and Shaw also saw time on the mound last season, while Benavidez, Oester, Noah Morton, Hunter Spiegel, Hayden Sayler and Luke LaPorte also are expected to pitch. Defensively, Smith said most of Princeton’s players are “repping two or three different positions on any given day.”

Bureau Valley

Coach: Ryan Schisler

Last year’s record: 22-10, 6-2 Lincoln Trail

Top returners: Logan Philhower, sr.; Tyce Barkman, sr.; Drake Taylor, jr.; Blake Foster, jr.

Key newcomers: Tyler Donnelly, jr.; Dylan Howlett, jr.; Aiden Litherland, jr.; Brody Lewis, jr.; Dakarai Martin, jr.; Reid Maynard, jr.; Ashten Salzmann, jr.; Brandon Carrington, sr.

Worth noting: The Storm lost a strong senior class that helped them win a school-record 22 games last spring, but Bureau Valley does return a solid nucleus of players from that team. “We graduated a great group last year that is certainly tough to replace, but we have a really strong crop of juniors that have played a lot of baseball together over the years,” Schisler said. “I think if we can get them up to speed at the varsity level and playing as a unit, we will have a great chance to be successful. Our four returners all played really critical roles for us last year, so we will need for them to lead the way.” Philhower set school records last year for wins (8-3), ERA (1.58) and strikeouts (103 in 53⅓ innings). He also hit .369 with 35 runs and 31 RBIs. He was first-team all conference along with Taylor (.362, 34 RBIs) and Foster (.326, 10 2B, 20 RBIs).

Earlville-Leland

Coach: Dillon Reel

Last year’s record: 8-13, 6-6 Little Ten

Top returners: Declan Brennan, jr.; Aaden Browder, jr.; Hayden Spoonmore, jr.; Lane Rohrer, so.; Landen Tirevold, sr.

Key newcomers: Alex Portillo, fr.

Worth noting: For the past two seasons, the Red Raiders have been playing a lot of underclassmen in key roles. This year, Earlville will have a lot of upperclassmen in the starting lineup and Reel hopes that pays off. “The strength is hopefully our varsity experience,” Reel said. “All of our juniors and Landen Tirevold, who is a senior, have played varsity since they were freshmen. Hopefully, that experience of seeing 80 mph-plus pays off. The jump from eighth grade to freshman is probably the biggest jump you can make. To be able to see that for two years and develop by only seeing varsity-level pitching, I think is going to be one of our biggest strengths.” Spoonmore, who scored 14 runs and stole 17 bases last year, will likely lead off. Brennan is expected to play a key role offensively after he was limited to 12 games last spring due to a broken leg. He hit .313 with a .438 slugging percentage and was an all-conference pick last year. Browder will once again lead the pitching staff after striking out 66 batters in 51 2/3 innings with a 2.43 ERA last spring. He was all-conference as a sophomore. The Red Raiders look to once again increase their win total after improving from four wins two years ago to eight last spring. “I expect to be over .500 just to continue that growth,” Reel said. “We’ve doubled our wins every year (the juniors) have been in the program.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Mark Brown

Last year’s record: 13-14, 6-5 HOIC

Top returners: Eli Gerdes, sr.; Layten Gerdes, sr.; Lucas Anson, sr.; Lucas May, sr.; Drew Overock, jr.; Noah Anson, so.

Key newcomers: Madduc McDonough, so.; Zach Overocker, fr.; Caleb Hartley, fr.

Worth noting: The Knights return five starters from last year’s team, including four who have been two- or three-year starters. “Their experience should help us stay calm and steady throughout the year,” Brown said. “I think we have a great group of seniors who have done a fantastic job of helping our freshmen adapt already to the high school game.” Offensively, the Knights must replace Jordan Heider, who hit. 534 with three home runs, eight triples, 11 doubles, 35 runs, 10 RBIs and 30 steals last season. “I do not expect, nor am I putting pressure on, any one player to fill that gap,” Brown said. “As a team, we are focusing on quality at-bats and finding ways to keep the line moving to the next person. It is going to have to be a total team effort for us to find and have success offensively.” The pitching staff is experienced with three starters back in Layten Gerdes (4-2, 1.75 ERA), Lucas Anson (3-2, save) and Drew Overocker (4.43 ERA). “There are five guys who we have on staff who have started for us as pitchers in the past,” Brown said. “The key will be for us to command the strike zone and pitch to outs.” Brown said he expects the Knights to be solid defensively but said, “we will have a lot of moving parts” based on who is pitching. Brown said the team’s mantra is to find a way every day. “I am excited to see what this year brings,” Brown said. “Our boys have been upbeat and focused. If we can find a way every day, I think we have a chance at being pretty solid.”