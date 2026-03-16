Mendota’s Cole Tillman named IBCA Class 2A All State second team

Mendota's Cole Tillman scores on a layup over Illinios Valley Central's Jackson Lopotko during a game this season. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota sophomore Cole Tillman was voted Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All State second team.

Tillman averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in leading the Trojans to a 27-6 record and a share of the Three Rivers Conference East Division title.

Tillman, who eclipsed 1,000 career points this season, was the only sophomore selected to the 2A first or second teams.

La Salle-Peru sophomore Marion Persich was named special mention in Class 3A, while Hall senior Braden Curran was a 2A special mention pick.