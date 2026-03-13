St. Bede softball wins opener: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 8, Amboy 2: Lili McClain went 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in their season opener Thursday in Peru.

Ava Balestri was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for St. Bede, while Beatrice Affelt went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs.

Chipper Rossi was the winning pitcher, giving up two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks in three innings.

Yorkville 4, La Salle-Peru 1: Karmen Piano doubled twice and scored the Cavaliers’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Yorkville.

Makenzie Chamberlain was 1 for 3 and drove in a run for L-P (0-2), while Taylor Vescogni took the loss in the circle, allowing four unearned runs on five hits while striking out 10 and walking two in a complete game.

TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Amboy co-op’s Damion Bender won three events at the Thursday Thriller at the Westwood Complex.

He won the 60 meters in 7.55 seconds, the 200 in 24.89 seconds and the high jump at 1.68 meters.

Also for the Clippers, Anthony Linder won the 3,200 in 11:25.35.

St. Bede had a pair of winners in Landon Balestri in the 400 (56.65) and Bronko Withey in the 60 hurdles (10.39).

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez won the shot put with a toss of 16.3 meters.

In the girls meet, St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 200 (28.19) and 60 hurdles (9.62).

Bureau Valley’s Leah House won the 3,200 (15:13.85), while Amboy’s Olivea Glasper won the shot put (11.57m) and teammate Bella Yanos won the long jump (4.95m).

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 9, Mid Michigan 0: Shae Simons pitched a four-hit shutout and had three hits to lead the Eagles to a victory Thursday in Winter Haven, Fla.

Simons pitched six scoreless innings with three strikeouts and a walk. She also went 3 for 3 with two doubles.

Lauren Harbison was 2 for 2 and scored a pair of runs for IVCC (3-3), while Joyce Walkling doubled and drove in three runs.

Ellsworth 5, IVCC 0: Jenna Setchell went 3 for 3 as the Eagles dropped a game in Winter Haven, Fla.

Harbison took the loss in the circle.

Cuyahoga 2, IVCC 0: Kaitlyn Anderson doubled for the Eagles’ lone hit in a loss Tuesday in Winter Haven, Fla.

Harbison was the losing pitcher as she gave up two runs (none earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

IVCC 14, SUNY-Adriondack 4 (5 inn.): Cassie Zimmerman was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run as the Eagles cruised to a victory Tuesday in Winter Haven, Fla.

Simons was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Kendyl Danner earned the win in the circle with 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. She gave up two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 3, Bay College 1: Torii Chaney doubled and drove in two runs Thursday to lead the Eagles to a victory in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Adrian Arzola and Paul Kakoliris each had a hit and scored a run for IVCC (2-5), while Peyton Dye earned the win on the mound as he allowed one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Westmoreland County 14, IVCC 10: Arzola went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI as the Eagles came up short in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Chaney was 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI for IVCC, while Nolan VanDuzer doubled and scored two runs.

Austin Aldridge was the losing pitcher.

IVCC 14, St. Clair County 12: Arzola went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs as the Eagles outslugged the Skippers in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Brady Romagnoli was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run for IVCC, while Rohan Arnold was 1 for 2 with two walks and scored three runs and Kelton Logan went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a pair of runs.

Jackson Piecha earned the win in relief, giving up two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

MEN’S TENNIS

Wabash College 7, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost a match in Sylvan Lake, Fla.