Putnam County softball has potential with most of its starting lineup returning

The Putnam County softball team has a small roster with only 12 players this season, but PC coach Adrianna Rolando said the Panthers are making up for low numbers with good team chemistry.

“One of the biggest strengths of this group is the way they’ve really bought into supporting each other,” Rolando said. “With a smaller roster, the players understand how important it is that everyone pulls in the same direction. They’ve done a great job of encouraging one another and working to bring every player along.”

Although Putnam County has a small group, the Panthers do return quite a few experienced players in seniors Ella Pyszka, Ella Irwin and Sydney Samek, juniors Alexis Margis, Paige Tonioni and Chloe Parcher, and sophomores Kennedy Holocker and Britney Trinidad.

“We only lost one senior from last year, so the majority of our starting lineup is back,” Rolando said. “Even though we’re still a relatively young team, those returning players have already gotten some valuable game experience under their belts, and I think that familiarity with each other and with varsity competition will help us come out stronger to start the season.”

Offensively, Holocker looks to be a strong weapon once again after hitting .385 with a .443 on-base percentage and 23 RBIs last spring, while Parcher hit .346 with a .430 OBP with 19 RBIs.

Pyszka, Marquis and Irwin also were contributors last season, while Tonioni is back in the lineup after missing last season with an injury and is expected to provide power. Freshman Bella Gibson also is expected to make an impact.

“We’re excited about the potential of our offense this season,” Rolando said. “We return several players who made strong contributions for us last year.

“Overall, we feel like we have a good mix of experience, speed and potential power that can help make us competitive offensively.”

Holocker returns after handling a large share of the pitching duties last spring, while freshman Bailee Vice also will log innings in the circle.

“Kennedy threw around 90 innings last year, and that experience was extremely valuable for her,” Rolando said. “She’s come back this season mentally stronger and really hungry to compete. She spent a lot of time in the offseason working to improve her fundamentals, and we’re excited to see the growth she’s made translate into her performance this year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Bailee Vice can bring. She’s been putting in the work day in and day out to improve her spin and continue developing both mentally and physically as a pitcher.”

Defensively, Margis will be behind the plate with Piper Terando also getting time at catcher.

Pyszka returns at shortstop, Trinidad is back at shortstop, Parcher moves to second base and Terando will once again play first base. Gibson will play in the corner infield spots, while Vice and Tonioni will get time at second base.

Irwin will play center field with Samek in left field and Tonioni and Kennedy Worby vying for time in right. Margis and Parcher could also see innings in the outfield.

“I think we’re coming into this season fundamentally stronger, smarter defensively and communicating much better as a unit,” Rolando said. “They really take pride in having our pitchers’ backs and being there for one another in the field.”

The Panthers look to improve after going 13-17 last spring.

“This group has already spent a lot of time together developing trust and learning how to work for each other, and I expect that to really show in the way they play,” Rolando said. “Our expectation is they take what they learned last year and continue to build on that.

“At the end of the day, we want to be a team that competes hard every time we step on the field. If we continue to support each other, stay disciplined and keep improving, I think this group has the potential to do some really good things.”