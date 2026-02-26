Mendota, Fieldcrest advance to regional finals: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 78, Aurora Central Catholic 46: The No. 1-seeded Trojans cruised to a win over the No. 9 Chargers in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional semifinal Wednesday.

Mendota (27-5) will face No. 4 Oregon (23-9) in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hawks advanced with a 76-48 win over Rock Falls.

Fieldcrest 67, Peoria Heights 45: The No. 3-seeded Knights advanced to the Class 1A Knoxville Regional final with a victory over the No. 6 Patriots.

Fieldcrest (18-13) will face No. 2 Brimfield (24-7) in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Indians advanced with a 59-42 win over Roaoke-Benson.

Woodland 72, Henry-Senachwine 41: Landon Harbison scored 12 points as the No. 7-seeded Mallards lost to the No. 2 Warriors in a Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinal in Streator.

Tristin Hall added nine points for Henry (17-14).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Kankakee 65, IVCC 54: The 12-seeded Eagles’ season came to an end with a loss to the No. 5 Cavaliers in the Region 4 Tournament in Kankakee.

IVCC finishes 11-18.