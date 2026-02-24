Henry, Fieldcrest advance in regional play: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry-Senachwine 82, Leland 59: Carson Rowe poured in 33 points Monday to lead the No. 7-seeded Mallards to a win over the No. 10 Panthers in a Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal in Henry.

Landon Harbison had 20 points and Bobby Gaspardo added 14 points for Henry (17-13), which advances to play No. 2 Woodland (23-9) in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Streator.

Fieldcrest 89, Lowpoint-Washburn 25: The No. 3-seeded Knights rolled past the No. 14 Wildcats in a Class 1A Knoxville Regional quarterfinal in Minonk.

Fieldcrest (17-13) advances to play No. 6 Peoria Heights (18-12) in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Knoxville.

Fulton 61, Bureau Valley 56: Carson Gruber scored 17 points as the No. 11-seeded Storm came up short against the No. 6 Steamers in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Fulton.

Carter Chhimm and Wyatt Birkey each had 10 points for Bureau Valley (10-17).

Monmouth-Roseville 62, Princeton 34: Gavin Lanham had seven points as the No. 9-seeded Tigers lost to the No. 8 Titans in a Class 2A Farmington Regional quarterfinal in Monmouth to finish the season 5-26.

Dwight 79, DePue 58: The No. 13-seeded Little Giants saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 4 Trojans in a Class 1A Serena Regional quarterfinal in Dwight. DePue finished 7-21.

Newark 63, LaMoille 27: The No. 14-seeded Lions lost to the No. 3 Noresemen in a Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal in Newark to finish 3-25.

Woodland 70, Earlville 25: Colton Fruit scored six points as the No. 15-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 2 Warriors in a Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal in Streator to finish the season 1-29.