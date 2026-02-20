NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Aden Tillman

Senior Aden Tillman has been integral in the Mendota boys basketball team’s success this season.

The Trojans are 26-5 and claimed a share of the Three Rivers Conference East Division title with a 9-1 league record.

Tillman helped the Trojans to three wins last week with victories over Hall and Princeton in the conference and Sterling in nonconference action.

He also reached an individual milestone with his 1,000th career point with a 30-point performance against Hall on senior night. Three days later, his younger brother, Cole, also joined the 1,000-point club.

For his performance, Aden Tillman was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Tillman answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Tillman: I got into basketball from watching a lot and learning how to play outside with my brother and dad.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Tillman: I enjoy all the energy that is involved in the game. I like to think of the whole game itself as a game of momentum. When you get positive energy flowing with your team and team chemistry, it really is a thing of beauty.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Tillman: I think my ability to be a jack of all trades makes me a good player. I take pride on defense for sure and that’s the biggest part of it. Offensively, I’m successful because of my shooting ability I would say. My shooting opens up opportunities for myself and everyone else on the floor with me in the grand scheme of things.

What does it mean to you to play with your brother and have you both reach 1,000 points?

Tillman: It means a lot to me. We have always grown up really close and something we have always had to connect was basketball. It is really cool to see the way we are both panning out as basketball players.

What is your favorite sport to play and why?

Tillman: My favorite sport to play is a toss up between football and basketball. I love football so much and it’s an experience that you really can’t get in any other sport. I might have to side with basketball because of the chemistry on the court I have experienced with the guys that I’ve grown into the game with.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Tillman: I would go to Peru. Not the town a few minutes south of Mendota, but the country. I really want to see Machu Picchu someday. Maybe trying out fried guinea pig would be on the bucket list too.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Tillman: I feel like I would have a good chance at winning a food eating contest with peas. I absolutely love peas and I would consider them my favorite vegetable. I feel like a lot of people don’t like them very much and I would wipe the floor.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Tillman: I never get tired of ‘Cash Cab.’ I like all the different people that they just pull off the street randomly. All game shows have people “randomly” pulled into it, but you know ‘Cash Cab’ is really authentic.

What are your plans after high school?

Tillman: My plans after high school are to attend the University of Iowa and get into biomedical engineering. I’m looking into developing prosthetics and things of that sort.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Tillman: I think that my performance last week was awesome. Obviously, it was really cool for me to be the one with all of the points, but that is a testament to my team as well. We all play the game so unselfishly that any night could end up the same way for every player that steps on the court.