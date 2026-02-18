Mendota claims share of Three Rivers East title: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 78, Kewanee 42: Drew Becker scored 19 points as the Trojans rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Tuesday in Kewanee.

Aden Tillman had 15 points, Cole Tillman contributed 11 points and Dane Doyle and Johan Cortez each added 10 points for Mendota, which led 53-15.

The Trojans are 26-5 overall and finished 9-1 in the conference to earn a share of the league title with Newman.

Indian Creek 60, Putnam County 30: The Panthers fell to 9-21 with a nonconference loss in Granville.

Dixon 70, Princeton 45: The Tigers slipped to 5-25 with a nonconference loss in Dixon.

LeRoy 61, Fieldcrest 50: The Knights fell to 15-13 overall and 5-6 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a loss at LeRoy.

Midland 96, Earlville 28: The Red Raiders fell to 1-26 with a nonconference loss in Varna.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Milwaukee Area Tech 119, IVCC 90: The Eagles suffered a nonconference loss in Milwaukee.

It was the sixth loss in a row for IVCC (8-20).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Highland 70, IVCC 56: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Freeport to fall to 10-17 overall and 2-8 in the league.