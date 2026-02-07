Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Prep Sports | Illinois Valley

Alec Tomsha leads St. Bede past Putnam County in Tri-Conference battle

St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Bruins logo

By Brad Martin

You always want to get off to a hot start, especially when playing a conference opponent, and St. Bede did just that in front of a packed crowd Friday night in Abbott Vincent Gymnasium in Peru.

The Bruins shot lights out in the first half and cruised to a 55-38 victory over Putnam County in Tri-Conference action.

The Bruins’ opening play saw Jose De La Torre throw up an alley-oop to Gino Ferarri, who quickly followed that up with a putback to put the Bruins ahead 4-0 early – a lead they would never surrender.

Kade Zimmerlein hit a bunny shot to get the Panthers on the board, but sharp-shooting Alec Tomsha responded right way with a 3-pointer to go ahead 7-2.

The Panthers kept things close early as Traxton Mattingly found Alan Castro with a nice pass. The next time down the floor, Castro got the putback to make it 9-6.

But it was Tomsha with a 3-pointer as the quarter came to an end to give the Bruins a 14-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

Graham Ross started the second period with a 3-pointer of his own, but Mattingly responded with his only long distance shot of the night.

Jacob Furar, who had a nice night off the bench, came in and was fouled on the 3-point play and hit all three free throws.

But once again it was Tomsha with another shot behind the arc on back-to-back plays that extended the Bruins’ lead to 25-18.

Ross joined in the long-range party once again with a shot behind the arc before Tomsha hit his sixth 3-pointer of the half, and then Geno Dinges hit a 15-foot shot to cap off a 16-4 run and give the Bruins a 36-22 lead at the break.

“Alec (Tomsha) really shoots it with confidence,” Bruins coach Brian Hanson said. “Then the other kids fed off that as Graham Ross drained a couple as well. We had a couple guys out, too, whether injury or illness so it was great to see so many different guys step up. And I thought our defense was solid to start the game as well.”

Tomsha started off the third quarter with a steal and layup, and then Dinges continued his solid game with a 3-pointer as the lead grew to 42-25.

“St. Bede came out fired up tonight,” Putnam County coach Jared Sale said. “St. Bede went on a 9-0 run or something like that and what disappointed me was I thought we stopped competing. That’s unacceptable. We need to clean that up from coaches on down.”

Dinges hit two more jumpers in the quarter, and the Panthers got a pair of 3-pointers from Brayden Zuniga and Furar as the Bruins led 50-32 heading into the fourth.

Ferrari finished the game strong with a nice pass to Ross and then picked up two offensive rebounds that led to a stick back as the lead grew to 54-35.

Braden Bickerman completed a three-point play for the Panthers, but the Bruins rolled to the 55-37 victory.

St. Bede was led by Tomsha with 20 points, while Dinges added 12 and Ferrari 11. The Panthers were led by Zimmerlein with nine and Furrar with eight.

PremiumPrep SportsNewsTribunePutnam County PrepsSt. Bede PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines