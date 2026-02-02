Shaw Local

La Salle Lincoln seventh grade boys basketball to play for third place in IESA 3A tournament

The La Salle Lincoln seventh grade boys basketball team will play in the IESA Class 3A third-place game on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. The Lynx are 19-1. Team members are Nolan Parker, Malakai Persich, Oliver Jeppson, Nico Gonzales, Khiel Ford, Peyton Garcia, Logan Gapinski, Jacob Frost, Brady Thompson, Joe Steele, Micah Washkowiak, Dominic Morgan and Nova Macdiarmid.

By Shaw Local News Network

The La Salle Lincoln seventh grade boys basketball team will play in the IESA Class 3A third-place game on Thursday, while Putnam County saw its season end Saturday in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Lincoln opened the state tournament with a 44-37 victory over Metamora in the quarterfinals at El Paso-Gridley High School. Malakai Persich scored 17 points to lead the Lynx, while Khiel added 14 points.

The Lynx came up short in the semifinals, losing 50-48 to Lisle. Ford poured in 26 points for Lincoln, while Persich and Oliver Jeppson each contributed eight points.

Lincoln (19-1) will play Clinton (22-5) in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Putnam County lost its quarterfinal 37-18 to Normal Epiphany at Macon Meridian High School. Marshall Holocoker led the Pumas with 11 points, while Hans Frund and Hudson Heiberger each had seven points.

Putnam County finished 24-1.

The Putnam County seventh grade boys basketball team finished 24-1 after a loss in the IESA Class 2A quarterfinals on Saturday. (Photo provided)

