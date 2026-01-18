Mendota’s Paxton Bauer advances to sectional: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

Mendota senior Paxton Bauer placed fifth at the Sterling Sectional to advance to sectional as an individual. (Photo provided by Man)

BOYS BOWLING

At Sterling: Mendota senior Paxton Bauer advanced as an individual out of the Sterling Sectional at Blackhawk Lanes.

Bauer rolled a 1,287 six-game series to earn the top individual qualifying spot. He placed fifth overall.

The Trojans placed seventh in the team standings with 5,637 pins. The top four teams - Rock Island (6,497), Sycamore (5,906), Oregon (5,771) and DeKalb (5,718) - advanced to sectional.

Also for Mendota, Kooper Novak rolled an 1,102 and Caeleb Ensor had an 1,101.

Bauer will compete in the Rockford East Sectional on Saturday.

GIRLS BOWLING

At Morris: La Salle-Peru racked up 5,337 pins to place sixth in Morris’ Charles Butterfield Invitational at Echo Lanes.

Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 1,181 six-game series to place eighth, while Kaitlyn Miller boweled a 1,119 to finish 16th and Evelyn Milton had a 1,085 to take 24th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 53, Seneca 38: Lili McClain scored 17 points as the No. 3-seeded Bruins topped the No. 6 Irish in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Dwight.

Hannah Heiberger had 11 points for St. Bede (11-9), which will face No. 2 Dwight in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday.

Fieldcrest 61, LeRoy 56: Pru Mangan scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the No. 9-seeded Knights edged the No. 8 Panthers in the first round of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament in El Paso.

Macy Gochanour had 14 points and seven steals, while TeriLynn Timmerman had 10 points and six steals and Ivory Bryant added 10 points for Fieldcrest (10-10) will face No. 1 Tri-Valley at 1 p.m. Monday at Eureka College.

Earlville 65, Alden-Hebrob 32: Audrey Scherer had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Bailey Miller had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Earlville, while Addie Scherer scored 12 points.

Sycamore 47, La Salle-Peru 39: Drew Depenbrock had nine points and eight rebounds as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

Alexus Hines added seven points, five rebounds and two assists for L-P (8-11, 1-5).

Roanoke-Benson 51, Putnam County 18: Chloe Parcher scored six points as the No. 8-seeded Panthers lost to the No. 1 Rockets in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Dwight.

Emberlyn Cwikla added five points for PC (1-20), which will play No. 5 Marquette in a consolation semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dwight 49, Henry-Senachwine 22: The No. 7-seeded Mallards lost to the No. 2 Trojans in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Dwight.

Henry (5-12) will face No. 6 Seneca in a consolation semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Alleman 54, Princeton 42: The Tigresses fell to 15-3 with a nonconference loss in Rock Island.

Keighley Davis led Princeton with 24 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Payton Brandt had 10 points and four blocks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 66, Flanagan-Cornell 50: as the No. 5-seeded Knights beat the No. 11 Falcons in the first round of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament in El Paso.

Fieldcrest (11-6) will play No. 4 Lexington at 8 p.m. Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Mendota 39, Manteno 25: Cole Tillman scored 18 points as the Trojans won in the Seneca Shootout in Seneca.

Mendota improved to 17-5.

La Salle-Peru 65, Washington 51: The Cavaliers improved to 14-4 with a nonconference victory in Washington.

Tolono Unity 80, Hall 47: Noah Plym scored 12 points as the Red Devils lost in the Bloomington Central Catholic MLK Shootout in Bloomington.

Braden Curran contributed 11 points for Hall (11-9).

Sterling 69, Princeton 42: Jack Oester scored 15 points as the Tigers lost to the host Golden Warriors in the Sterling MLK Shootout.

Midland 73, LaMoille 35: The Lions fell to 2-15 with a nonconference loss in Varna.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Kewanee: Mendota had five wrestlers place as the Trojans finished fifth in the Kewanee Invitational.

Corbin Furar won the 175-pound bracket for Mendota, winning the title match by medical forfeit. Gavin Evans (157) and Reese Lane (215) were runners-up for the Trojans, while Komen Denault (150) took third and Gavin Stevenson (132) was fourth.

St. Bede finished eighth among the 22 teams, while Putnam County-Hall was 17th.

For the Bruins, Michael Benge won the title at 126, pinning Kewanee’s Kingston Peterson in 3:53 in the title match. St. Bede’s Max Moreno (132) and Weston Heersink each plcaed third.

PC-Hall’s Alex Tucker placed sixth at 190.

At Braidwood: La Salle-Peru’s Beau Lawrence (175 pounds) and Jentz Watson (165) each placed sixth in the Comet Classic at Reed-Custer.

The Cavaliers finished 20th among the 28 teams.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 69, South Suburban 59: The Eagles improved to 6-12 with a nonconference win in Oglesby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

South Suburban 98, IVCC 65: Hunter Staton scored 15 points as the Eagles fell to 7-12 with a nonconference loss in Oglesby.

Ameer Anderson added 13 points for IVCC.

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Mahomet: La Salle-Peru placed second at the Mary Kelly Invitational at Mahomet-Seymour on Friday.

L-P’s Sarah Lowery won the title at 110 pounds.

Also for the Cavaliers, Kiely Domyancich (125) and Marisa Eggersdorfer (155) placed second, while Kalista Frost (100) and Mackenzie Miller (135) finished third.