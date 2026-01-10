Mendota boys basketball tops E-P: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 70, Erie-Prophetstown 60: Cole Tillman scored 22 points to lead the Trojans to a victory Friday in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Oliver Munoz had 17 points for Mendota (13-4, 2-0 TRC East), while Dane Doyle added 16 points.

Earlville 50, LaMoille 29: Logan May scored 19 points as the Red Raiders won their first game of the season in a Little Ten Conference contest in LaMoille.

Colton Fruit had 15 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals for Earlville (1-13, 1-3 LTC), while Landen Tirevold added 11 points and three steals.

Bureau Valley 82, Knoxville 48: The Storm earned a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius. BV is 2-10 overall and 1-0 in conference.

DePue 60, Leland 50: The Little Giants won a Little Ten Conference game to improve to 3-12 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Dwight 74, Henry-Senachwine 58: Landon Harbison scored 21 points as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Carson Rowe contributed 14 points for Henry (10-7, 1-3 TCC).

BOYS WRESTLING

At Princeton: Host Princeton advanced two wrestlers into the quarterfinals of the 62nd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament.

Augustus Swanson pinned Dixon’s Ian Fane in 1:15 to advance to the 113-pound quarterfinals, while Casey Etheridge pinned Newman’s Ayden Gutierrez in 41 seconds to move on to the 165 quarterfinals.

At Oregon: Mendota split a pair of nonconference duals, beating Harvard 40-36 and losing to Oregon 72-12.