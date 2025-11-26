St. Bede girls basketball wins Tri-County opener: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 50, Seneca 47: Lili McClain scored 19 points to lead the Bruins to a victory in their Tri-County Conference opener in Seneca.

Hannah Heiberger had 14 points for St. Bede (2-3).

Fieldcrest 52, Roanoke-Benson 41: Macy Gochanour had 15 points, four steals and four assists to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Roanoke.

TeriLynn Timmerman had 13 points, three steals and two assists for Fieldcrest (4-2), while Pru Mangan added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Henry-Senacwine 39, Earlville 32: The Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Henry.

Audrey Scherer had nine points and six rebounds for Earlville (2-1).

Oregon 56, Mendota 38: Mariyah Elam had 11 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Oregon.

Somonauk 41, Putnam County 10: Kaylynn Hill scored four points as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wethersfield 49, Putnam County 48: The Panthers lost at the buzzer in the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.

Alan Castro had 13 points and nine rebounds for PC (0-2), while Braden Bickerman contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

Princeton 59, Pontiac 39: The Tigers lost in the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament in Ottawa to fall to 0-2.

Earlville 73, Marquette 20: Colton Fruit scored nine points as the Red Raiders lost in the Serena Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament.

Leland 72, LaMoille 49: The Lions lost in the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.

Galva 45, Henry-Senachwine 41: Landon Harbison scored 16 points as the Mallards came up short in the ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.

Carson Rowe added eight points for Henry (1-1).

BOYS BOWLING

Rock Island 3,569, La Salle-Peru 3,345: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 645 series as the Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the season at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Aiden McCray bowled a 641 series for L-P, while Nathan Leffers added a 543 series.

Streator 2,747, St. Bede 2,546: The Bruins lost a match in Streator.