2025 NewsTribune Boys Cross Country All Area

A look at the top boys cross country runners in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

Adrian Gallardo (BVHS)

Adrian Gallardo, sr., Bureau Valley: Gallardo was a solid No. 2 for the Storm. He placed 11th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional and 72nd in the Sherrard Sectional. He ran a 3-mile PR of 17:16.4 to finish 10th at the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet. Gallardo also was sixth in the Forreston Invite and 17th at the Boiler Invite.

RJ Hermosillo (St. Bede)

RJ Hermosillo, jr., St. Bede: Hermosillo led the Bruins to a team sectional berth as he placed 21st at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. He also finished fourth in the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invite in a season record 17:41.9, sixth in the Tri-County Conference Meet and 32nd in the Boiler Invite.

Maddox Moore (BVHS)

Maddox Moore, sr., Bureau Valley: Moore led the Storm this season, placing fourth in the Forreston Invite, seventh in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet, 19th at BV’s Dale Donner Invite and 45th in a 3-mile PR of 16:43.7 at the Patriot Invite. Moore placed 10th in the Class 1A Seneca Sectional and 45th in the Sherrard Sectional.

Augustus Swanson (PHS)

Augustus Swanson, sr., Princeton: Swanson capped his career with a strong senior season. He placed ninth at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invite, 14th at the Panther Invite and 20th at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. In the postseason, Swanson was 16th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional and finished with a season record 17:22.7 at the Sherrard Sectional.

La Salle-Peru junior Gianni Verucchi (Brian Hoxsey)

Gianni Verucchi, jr., La Salle-Peru: The 2025 NewsTribune Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year had a strong junior season. He placed second at the La Salle County Invitational, fourth in Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational, ninth in a 3-mile PR 16:19 at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet and 18th in Bureau Valley’s Dale Donner Invite. In the postseason, Verucchi was 11th in 15:44.8 on the 2.94-mile course at the Class 2A Metamora Regional and finished 40th in 16:31.1 at the Geneseo Sectional.