Rebecca Pyszka takes over Putnam County girls basketball team

Putnam County's Addy Leatherman looks to pass the ball during a game last season. Leatherman is the lone senior for the Panthers this season. (Scott Anderson)

For the first time in more than a decade, there will be a new head coach on the sideline leading the Putnam County girls basketball team.

Rebecca Pyszka takes over the Panthers from Jared Sale, who became the Putnam County boys coach after earning the most girls basketball coaching wins in school history with a 141-143 record in 10 seasons.

“Basketball has always been my favorite sport and I’ve been playing or coaching it for most of my life,” Pyszka said. “Growing up in Spring Valley, whenever we played Putnam County we knew it was going to be a good, hard fought game, so I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition of competition. I also am very excited with this group of girls to help them succeed on and off the court.”

Offensively, Pyszka said she likes to “have the girls in a half court set but then have many options off that set.”

However, Pyszka also said the Panthers are quick and will be “looking to try to score as many transition baskets as possible.”

Addy Leatherman will be one of the Panthers’ top offensive weapons with her outside shooting ability. As the lone senior, she’ll be counted on to lead the 11-player roster.

“She lends experience offensively and defensively to lead the charge,” Pyszka said.

Juniors Kaylynn Hill and Chloe Parcher will provide offense in the post.

“They play tough down low, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do come game time,” Pyszka said.

Junior Emberlyn Cwikla is a threat on the perimeter, junior Cadence Breckenidge is a post player with a “nice mid-range shot” and sophomores Piper Terando, Sofia Borri and Aurora Bickerman will contribute as well.

“I’m expecting both inside and outside threats for scoring,” Pyszka said. “The girls have great ball movement, which leaves people open while the defense is transitioning. They’ve been able to get shots off quicker as we’ve been practicing.”

Defensively, Putnam County will continue to use a 2-3 zone but also will use man-to-man defense to mix things up.

“They play tough defense,” Pyszka said. “We are working on rotations and making sure we are in the correct positions for help side defense. But they want to get stops, steals and blocks, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the defense progresses throughout the season.”

Sophomores Maddy Magnuson and Lilly Brechenridge and freshman Bella Gibson also will see some time for the Panthers, who were 7-24 last year.

“The biggest strength (of the team) is how well they get along,” Pyszka said. “This allows them to communicate well on the court, cheer each other on and make each other better every day. … They play tough, which with low numbers could become our biggest strength.”

Pyszka said the Panthers look to be competitive in every game.