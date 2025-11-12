2025 NewsTribune Boys Golf All-Area Team

A look at the top boys golfers in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.
First Team
Adan Chiu, jr., La Salle-Peru: Chiu was the top golfer for the Cavaliers, ranking sixth in the area with a 39.2 average. He tied for seventh with a 75 at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet and tied for seventh at the Class 2A Geneseo Regional to advance to sectional, where he ended his season with an 87.
Jackson Mason, sr., Princeton: Mason led the Tigers this fall, ranking fourth in the area with a 38.3 average. He placed third at the Princeton Invitational and at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. In the postseason, Mason shot a 75 to place fifth at the Class 1A Marquette Regional and ended his season with an 82 at the Cambridge Sectional.
Jacob Miller, sr., Henry-Senachwine: Miller was the No. 2 golfer for the Mallards but would have been No. 1 on many teams as he finished fifth in the area with a 38.7 average. Miller shot a 73 to place second in the Tri-County Conference Meet and carded a 71 to finish third in the Class 1A Marquette Regional. He ended his season with an 89 at the Cambridge Sectional.
Wyatt Novotny, sr., Bureau Valley: The 2025 NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year was the Class 1A state champion, shooting an even par at state. Novotny led the area with a 35.9 average. He placed third at the Riverdale Regional with a 71 and was fifth at the Cambridge Sectional with a 75.
Carson Rowe, sr., Henry-Senachwine: Rowe had a strong finish to his career as he was third in the area with a 37.2 average. He won the individual title and helped the Mallards to the team title at the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Rowe placed fourth at the Class 1A Marquette Regional with a 74 and shot a 78 at the Cambridge Sectional, losing in a playoff for the final state berth.
Carter Senko, jr., Fieldcrest: Senko shot a 70 to tie for first at the Class 1A Marquette Regional, finishing second after a playoff. He also carded a 71 to win the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. Senko ranked second in the area with a 36.3 average. He ended his season with an 85 at the Cambridge Sectional.
Second Team
Geno Argubright, jr., La Salle-Peru
Aaden Browder, jr., Earlville
Eli Gerdes, sr., Fieldcrest
Brody Hartt, sr., Mendota
Joe Perez, jr., Hall
Noah Plym, jr., Hall