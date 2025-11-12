2025 NewsTribune Boys Golf All-Area Team

Henry-Senachwine's Carson Rowe tees off on the 6th hole during the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the top boys golfers in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

First Team

La Salle-Peru junior Adan Chiu (Kevin Chlum)

Adan Chiu, jr., La Salle-Peru: Chiu was the top golfer for the Cavaliers, ranking sixth in the area with a 39.2 average. He tied for seventh with a 75 at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet and tied for seventh at the Class 2A Geneseo Regional to advance to sectional, where he ended his season with an 87.

Princeton senior Jackson Mason (Brian Hoxsey)

Jackson Mason, sr., Princeton: Mason led the Tigers this fall, ranking fourth in the area with a 38.3 average. He placed third at the Princeton Invitational and at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. In the postseason, Mason shot a 75 to place fifth at the Class 1A Marquette Regional and ended his season with an 82 at the Cambridge Sectional.

Henry-Senachwine senior Jacob Miller (Brian Hoxsey)

Jacob Miller, sr., Henry-Senachwine: Miller was the No. 2 golfer for the Mallards but would have been No. 1 on many teams as he finished fifth in the area with a 38.7 average. Miller shot a 73 to place second in the Tri-County Conference Meet and carded a 71 to finish third in the Class 1A Marquette Regional. He ended his season with an 89 at the Cambridge Sectional.

Wyatt Novotny (Photo provided by BVHS)

Wyatt Novotny, sr., Bureau Valley: The 2025 NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year was the Class 1A state champion, shooting an even par at state. Novotny led the area with a 35.9 average. He placed third at the Riverdale Regional with a 71 and was fifth at the Cambridge Sectional with a 75.

Carson Rowe

Carson Rowe, sr., Henry-Senachwine: Rowe had a strong finish to his career as he was third in the area with a 37.2 average. He won the individual title and helped the Mallards to the team title at the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Rowe placed fourth at the Class 1A Marquette Regional with a 74 and shot a 78 at the Cambridge Sectional, losing in a playoff for the final state berth.

Fieldcrest junior Carter Senko (Brian Hoxsey)

Carter Senko, jr., Fieldcrest: Senko shot a 70 to tie for first at the Class 1A Marquette Regional, finishing second after a playoff. He also carded a 71 to win the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. Senko ranked second in the area with a 36.3 average. He ended his season with an 85 at the Cambridge Sectional.

Second Team

Geno Argubright, jr., La Salle-Peru

Aaden Browder, jr., Earlville

Eli Gerdes, sr., Fieldcrest

Brody Hartt, sr., Mendota

Joe Perez, jr., Hall

Noah Plym, jr., Hall