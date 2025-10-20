NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny

Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny made history last week as he became the first golfer in NewsTribune area history to win a state championship.

Novotny shot a 70 in the first round and a 74 in the second round for an even par 144 to win the Class 1A title.

For his performance, Novotny was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Novotny answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What is your favorite course you’ve ever played?

Novotny: I would give that to Frye Lake. My older brother works there so I can play there whenever I want and it’s just such a fun layout.

If you could get advice from any golfer, who would it be and why?

Novotny: If I could get advice from someone, it would have to be Michael La Sasso. He won the NCAA National Championship individually and that’s my biggest goal of my golf career, so to hear what work he put in and what his mental state was to hold a lead would be awesome.

What is your favorite club in your bag?

Novotny: My favorite club is my 56 degree. I use that pretty much everywhere and it’s just fun to hit.

What is the best shot you ever hit?

Novotny: When I was 14 I holed out from 170 yards with my 6 iron and still haven’t had anything close to that from that far.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Novotny: For sure, a Jack’s cheese pizza.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Novotny: ‘The Short Game’ since it’s a golf movie and is interesting to follow the kids’ golf schedule and how they play.

What is your most played song recently?

Novotny: ’21 Summer’ by Brothers Osborne.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Novotny: Civics class since I like history.

What are your plans after high school?

Novotny: I will play golf at ICC (Illinois Central College) next year and hope to transfer out of there to a DI school. After that, chase my dream of becoming a professional.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Novotny: I thought I played some of the best golf I’ve played in my life down there. The scores didn’t show that, but I felt so in control of my game and how my mental approach was. It was something I’ll never forget feeling how confident I was down there.