‘You can call that a dynasty’: Ottawa wins 7th consecutive boys golf regional title

The Ottawa boys golf team shot a 302 on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 to win the Class 2A Geneseo Regional at Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge. It was the Pirates' seventh consecutive regional title. (Kevin Chlum)

Over the last decade, the Ottawa boys golf team has been dominant in the postseason.

That didn’t change Wednesday.

The Pirates carded a 302 at Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge to win the Class 2A Geneseo Regional by 16 strokes to extended their regional title streak to seven in a row.

“Seven years in a row, I mean, that’s pretty impressive,” Ottawa senior Jacob Armstrong said. “That’s pretty impressive. You can call that a dynasty.”

Ottawa’s run includes three state appearances, including last year’s Class 2A state championship.

The Pirates will look to add another state trip when they compete Monday at the Boylan Catholic Sectional at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club in Rockford.

Geneseo (318) and Morris (349) also earned sectional berths, while golfers from La Salle-Peru, Coal City, Dixon, Sterling and Kewanee also advanced.

“Lucky seven, it’s great,” Ottawa coach Keith Budzowski said. “It just shows the enthusiasm the Ottawa golf program has. The support from the local golf courses has been huge in building that and keeping it going. It’s awesome we have that much focus on golf in Ottawa.

“It seems like it’s on an uptick (in Ottawa) and this only helps. The kids get excited about it. They see the high school team and they want to do that. So I think it’s great.”

Junior Bryer Harris led the Pirates on Wednesday as he fired a 3-under-par 69 to win the individual title.

“I didn’t hit it amazing on the front nine, but the back nine was lights out,” Harris said. “I played really well.”

Harris started his round with an eagle on the par 5 No. 1.

“It was good,” Harris said about starting with an eagle. “It really helps your confidence to start with an eagle on the first hole, but I’ve just got to let it out of your head and go to the next hole.”

He had three bogyes and a double on the front to make the turn with a 38. On the back nine, he tallied five birdies, including on the final two holes to finish under 70 and win by five strokes.

“I just put it all together,” Harris said. “I hit the ball close to the pin on my approach shots. If you get the ball rolling on the right line, I can make putts and play well.”

Armstrong finished as runner up with a 74 followed by sophomore teammate James Threadgill in third with a 77. Senior Colt Bryson rounded out the Pirates’ counting scores with an 82 to tie for ninth. Ottawa’s Joshua Armstrong (84) and Logan Cottingham (85) also placed in the top 15.

“I’m happy with the 74 - it’s one of my better rounds of the year - but I think I left a lot out there,” Armstrong said. “It definitely could have been better. I struggled on the greens a lot. I had a birdie on 18. That felt great. I put together some nice pars to close it out. I’m very happy with it.”

The Pirates enter the sectional with the best regional score by five strokes.

“I think we’re right where we should be,” Harris said. “I think we need to obviously improve a little bit if we’re hoping for a repeat, but I definitely think we can. I think we have a great shot.”

Morris senior Wyatt Schultz (Kevin Chlum)

Morris battled La Salle-Peru for the final team sectional berth with Morris edging the Cavaliers by a stroke. It came down to Morris sophomore Braden Wickkiser sinking a par putt on 18.

“Braden made that putt to save us,” Morris senior Wyatt Schultz said. “It felt good (when I saw it go in).

“We could have played a lot better. There’s a lot of things we can improve on. We’re looking forward to sectional to try and shoot better than we did today.”

Schultz led Morris as he tied for seventh with an 81. Wickkiser (85), Brycen Johnson (91) and Jace Scalf (92) rounded out the scores for Morris.

While the Cavs fell a stroke short of a team berth, they did advance juniors Adan Chiu (81) and Geno Argubright (83) and senior Ben Nicholson (90).

“We did pretty good (as a team),” Chiu said. “I wish we could have performed a little better to help take a couple strokes off.”

Chiu stared with a birdie on No. 1 and added a second in his round to go along with seven pars. He shot a 40 on the front and a 41 on the back.

La Salle-Peru junior Adan Chiu (Kevin Chlum)

“I’m pretty proud because last year I missed it by one stroke,” Chiu said. “I’m glad a couple teammates are coming with.

“My putting is definitely improved (from last year) and my short game. I think that’s the most important part of golf. I just practiced a lot every day, went to the range or practiced on the chipping green and practiced putting.”

Coal City sophomore Jaxon Duke shot a 91 to advance to sectional, while teammate Kory Lovell came up short in a four-man playoff for the final two spots.