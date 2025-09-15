NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Sam Nauman

Henry-Senachwine junior Sam Nauman started her swimming season with the La Salle-Peru co-op with a bang.

Nauman was named Swimmer of the Meet and helped the Cavaliers to the title at the Sterling Invitational.

She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:12.14 and the 100 backstroke in 58.33 seconds. She swam with Anna Weitl, Lily Miller and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.59) and teamed with Weitl, Jobst and Emily Lowery to finish second in the 200 medley relay (1:59.4).

“Since it was our first meet of the season, Sam was a little nervous,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “Once she got that 200 individual medley win, we both knew that it was going to be a good day for her. She is really close to swimming state qualifying times already. That is a testament to her work ethic.”

For her performance, Nauman was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Nauman answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What is your pre-meet routine?

Nauman: I am a creature of habit. The night before any meet I always get pasta. My go to is rotini noodles with a red meat sauce and a protein shake. This is usually followed by an early bed time. I also like to sleep on the way to the meet. Before every race behind the blocks, I swing my arms and legs around to get my shoulders and hips moving. Then I slap my muscles to bring the blood flow to them before getting on the block

What is your favorite pool you’ve ever competed in?

Nauman: One of my favorite pools during high school season is the FMC Westmont pool where the IHSA state is hosted. While the pool and the facilities are beautiful, I think it’s the energy that the people bring that makes it my favorite. Everyone is there to swim fast and you can feel it. While I’m there competing I see friends that I don’t get to see very often from across the state.

If you could get advice from any swimmer, who would it be and why?

Nauman: If I could get advice from any swimmer, I would want to talk to Regan Smith. Her main events are back and fly. I would want to talk to her because she always seems calm and collected behind the blocks. I have a hard time staying out of my own head, and I would like to know how she can do it at high level meets. I started following her swimming when I was 7. I went to a swim camp and I got a bag tag with her on it. She has been my swimming role model ever since.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Nauman: My goals for this season are to be better than last year and break more team records. I’m always trying to be my best self, in and out of the pool. The last two years I made state. This year I’d like to make finals to come back and compete on Saturday. At a home meet I unofficially set a new 200 free team record. I’m hoping to make it official at an upcoming meet with a timing system. I have my eye on a few others this year too. Another huge goal for this year was to start a fundraising event. This is really big at my school for all the different sports (such as Volley for the Cure, Hoops for Homes, etc.). I noticed a huge gap with the swim team. I created Splashing for Leukemia in memory of my grandma. Our goal this year is $2,000. The event will take place at the L-P co-op meet on Sept. 24 at the Illinois Valley YMCA. I have met many generous individuals, families and local businesses. It will be a wonderful event, and I hope the first annual.

Besides swim season, what do you like about fall?

Nauman: I look forward to high school swim season all summer. Other than swimming in the fall, I look forward to all pumpkin flavored things. I make an amazing pumpkin cookie and I love pumpkin coffee. And pumpkin pie is always a special treat.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Nauman: My favorite subject in school is math and science. Both of my parents are in these STEM fields. I am hoping to continue my career in STEM by studying biomedical engineering or chemical engineering in college.

What is the best book you’ve ever read?

Nauman: My favorite book of all time is ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ by Harper Lee. I have reread it several times. It’s a classic.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Nauman: For the very little free time I have, I like to play in the pool at my house. So I swim some more. This is different; I like to float with a book and tan. I also like hanging out with my friends. I see the girls in the pool all the time, but I never get sick of them. I love a good coffee run after practice with my friends.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Nauman: Not a lot of people know that I can walk on stilts. I built them with my dad. I can get around pretty good on them too.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Nauman: The Sterling Invitational was a a great meet to get the season rolling. I was happy with those times to start off, especially the 100 back when I raced Kam Gardiner. That meet overall was amazing for the team. The La Salle Peru co-op has not taken home the high point team award ever. There were some amazing swims from every girl. Since then we have had two home meets. At the meet against Morris, I broke the 200 free record unofficially with a 1:57.30 and dropped two seconds from my personal best. I am waiting to swim it at a meet with touchpads to make it official. Walking into this year I feel stronger than I have before. I have added some weight training, and I am excited to see how it affects my pool performances.