L-P girls golf edges Sterling: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 195, Sterling 198: L-P’s Sophia Chiu celebrated senior night by shooting a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Mary Craven and Lily Morscheiser each had a 48 for L-P, while Charlie Slusarek added a 55.

Princeton 213, Mendota 266: Reese Reviglio shot a 48 to earn medalist honors and lead the Tigresses to a victory at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.

Illyana Jones (52), Taylor Compton (56) and Anika Hansen (57) rounded out the scores for Princeton.

Kamilah Preciado led the Trojans with a 59.

Orion 173, St. Bede 196: Mae Hagenbuch shot a 45 as St. Bede lost at Hidden Lakes Golf Course in Sheffield.

Anna Cyrocki (49), Aliyanna Arteaga (50) and Gaby Martinez (52) also scored for the Bruins.

Michaela Noder shot a 51 to lead Bureau Valley, which did not have a full team.

BOYS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 170, Mendota 176: Adan Chiu carded a 40 to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Geno Argubright and Cade Kilmartin each had a 43 for L-P, while Ben Nicholson added a 44.

Mendota’s Dane Doyle was the medalist with a 38. Grady Jones (45), Ashtyn Stamberger (46) and Tayven Orozco (47) rounded out the scores for the Trojans.

At Lacon: Jacob Flavin fired a 37 to earn medalist honors and help the Bruins to a victory in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Lacon Country Club.

Ty Carls shot a 38 for the Bruins, who tallied a 159 to beat Midland (171) and Woodland (178), while Zach Husser had a 41 and AJ Barto and Gavin Lamboley each had a 43.

Princeton 170, Erie-Prophetstown 175: Jackson Mason shot a 1-under-par 35 to claim medalist honors and lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton.

Cayden Benavidez had a 41 for Princeton, while Stihl Brokaw had a 46 and Noah Morton added a 48.

At Shabbona: Amboy’s Chase Montavon shot a 37 to claim medalist honors in a triangular at Indian Oaks Country Club.

Caden Hermeyer added a 45 for the Clippers, who carded a 178 to finish behind Somonauk (174) but ahead of Indian Creek (194).

GIRLS TENNIS

Mendota 3, Princeton 2: The Trojans swept the singles match and won at No. 1 doubles to edge the Tigresses in Princeton.

Ella Lewis won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Emily Sondgeroth was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Mendota’s Kylie Goldblatt and Giselle Gonzalez won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1.

For Princeton, Uli Schneider and Mackenzie Mumm claimed a 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 win at No. 2 and Lilly Mabry and Piper Hansen were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 3.

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1: The Cavaliers outlasted the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A 25-23, 18-25, 25-3 in a nonconference match in Bloomington.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Roanoke-Benson 1: Taylor Frawley had 24 digs, 15 points and an ace to help the Mallards to a 25-11, 26-28, 25-6 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.

Brynna Anderson had 16 digs, 12 kills, five points and a block for Henry (7-0, 3-0 TCC), while Harper Schrock put down 14 kills.

Bureau Valley 2, West Central 0: Brynley Doty had eight points, three aces and six kills to help the Storm to a 25-19, 25-19 victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference match in Biggsville.

Mya Shipp had four kills and three blocks for BV, while Libby Endress contributed six assists, five points and five digs.

Dwight 2, Putnam County 0: Myah Richardson had 13 digs, six assists, five kills, three points and two blocks as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference match in Dwight.

Kennedy Holocker had nine digs, five points, two kills and a block for PC (6-6, 0-3 TCC), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 11 digs.

Newark 2, Earlville 0: Jacey Helgesen had eight digs, seven points and an ace as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.

Bailey Miller had seven digs and six kills for Earlville, while Audrey Scherer added five assists, five points, one ace and three blocks.

Wethersfield 2, Hall 0: The Red Devils fell 25-21, 25-21 in a nonconference match in Spring Valley.

Plano 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-23, 25-20 in a nonconference match in Plano.

LeRoy 2, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights lost 25-21, 25-16 in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in LeRoy.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Byron 56, La Salle-Peru co-op 38: Sam Nauman won two individual events as the Cavaliers lost a meet in La Salle.

Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.14) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.9). She also swam with Dawsynn Kettman, Anna Weitl and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.67).

Jobst also won the 100 butterfly (1:04.32).