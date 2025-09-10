L-P shuts out Somonauk, moves to 6-0: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 3, Somonauk 0: The Cavaliers improved to 6-0 with a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Princeton 3, Riverdale 1: The Tigers earned a Three Rivers Conference victory in Princeton.

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 76, Morris co-op 18: The Cavaliers won 10 events as they cruised to a victory at L-P.

Anna Weitl and Sam Nauman each won two individual events. Weitl won the 200-yard individual medley (2:32.33) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.18), while Nauman claimed the 200 freestyle (1:57.31) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.75).

Weitl and Nauman swam with Dawyssn Kettman and Finley Jobst to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.25). Weitl teamed with Clara Weitl, Jobst and Emily Lowery to win the 200 medley relay (2:05.07). Nauman helped the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.66) to victory along with Kettman, Lowery and Clara Weitl.

Other winners for L-P were Jobst in the 50 freestyle (27.02), Lillian Clayton in the 100 butterfly (1:11.48) and Lily Miller in the 100 backstroke (1:11.53).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Henry: Chris Gedraitis ran a 20:15.95 to win the race and lead St. Bede to a victory in a five-school meet that had three full teams.

The Bruins tallied 23 points to beat Putnam County (49) and Henry-Midland (60).

Also for St. Bede, Dominik Avila placed sixth, Adrian Hermosillo was seventh, Mason Haskell was eighth and Joe Savitch was ninth.

In the girls race, St. Bede’s Jemma Finley won in 23:14, while teammate Yesenia Avila was third.

None of the girls teams had enough runners for team scores.

At Plano: La Salle-Peru’s Kiely Domyancich ran 3 miles in 22:27.81 to place third in the Ross Greiter Invitational.

Yoselin Carlos placed fifth in 23:24.5 for the Cavaliers, who beat IMSA 26-30. They were the only two schools with full teams.

In the boys race, L-P placed fifth among six teams.

For the Cavs, Gianna Verucchi was fifth in 16:55.24 and Griffin Hammers was eighth in 17:55.24.

At Princeton: Princeton’s Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh finished one-two in a dual against Kewanee.

Acker ran the 3-mile course in 21:32 and Frueh finished in 21:36.

In the boys race, Princeton’s Augustus Swanson won in 18:16.

At Winnebago: Mendota’s Carlos Toribio ran the 2.05-mile course in 11:33.5 to place ninth in the Winnebago Season Opener.

The Trojans finished fourth of five teams.

In the girls race, Mendota did not have enough runners for a team score. Lumen Setchell led the Trojans by placing 12th in 13:46.75.

At Normal: Emma Martyn led Fieldcrest at the U-High Invite, placing 17th in 24:55.73.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mendota 6, Newman 2: The Trojans earned a victory in Sterling.

Emily Sondgeroth, Ella Lewis and Sam Tunk won in singles, while Kylie Goldblatt and Leah Stamberger, Mackenzie Mumm and Giselle Gonzalez and Hannah Kunz and Kara Miars all won in doubles.

BOYS GOLF

At Pontiac: Carson Rowe shot a 36 to earn medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Wolf Creek Golf Course.

The Mallards carded a 162 to beat Dwight (173) and Woodland (194).

Jacob Miller shot a 39 for Henry, while Landon Harbison had a 41 and Ben Meachum added a 46.

Rochelle 152, La Salle-Peru 164: The Cavaliers had their best score of the season in an Interstate 8 Conference loss at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.

Adan Chiu led L-P with a 37, while Geno Argubright shot a 38, Ben Nicholson had a 42 and Dominic Bidasio had a 47.

At Spring Valley: Joseph Perez carded a 42 as Hall finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Noah Plym, Luke Bryant and Jimmie Jablonski each had a 45 for the Red Devils, who tallied a 177 to finish behind Riverdale (163) and ahead of Mercer County (188).

GIRLS GOLF

At Eureka: Abby Greenland and Olivia Bernardi each shot a 53 to help Fieldcrest place third among six teams at the Kool Classic at Kaufman Park Golf Course.

The Knights carded a 223 to finish behind Eureka (200) and Olympia (206).

VOLLEYBALL

Somonauk 2, Earlville 1: Bailey Miller had 15 points, two aces and six kills as the Red Raiders lost 25-27, 26-24, 25-14 in a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.

Liz Vazquez had 13 digs for Earlville, while Addie Scherer added five kills and two blocks.

Kewanee 2, Hall 0: The Red Devils lost 25-17, 25-17 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.