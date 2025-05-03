NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Earlville’s Addie Scherer

Addie Scherer has been a force at the plate and in the pitching circle for Earlville this season.

Last week was no exception as Scherer as she helped the Red Raiders to a 2-1 record.

Scherer doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in two runs while also striking out eight batters to earn the win in the circle against Somonauk.

She smacked a home run as part of a three-hit, two-run, two-RBI effort in a loss to Somonauk.

Scherer capped the week with three hits, two RBIs and a pitching win against Putnam County.

She finished the week with eight hits, including a home run and two doubles, six RBIs, five runs and two wins in the circle.

For her performance, Scherer was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Scherer answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing softball and how did you get into it?

Scherer: I started playing softball when I was around 7 or 8. My dad started me in it and I was just so excited and wanted to play.

What do you enjoy about playing softball?

Scherer: I love just meeting new people and being on a team and having a good connection.

What makes you a good softball player?

Scherer: I think my work ethic is what makes me a good player.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Scherer: I like to listen to music and I always have gum before games.

Who is the best athlete you’ve played against?

Scherer: RayElle Brennan from Serena. I’ve played against her in every sport and she works so hard.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Scherer: My third year of travel we won the championship for the state tournament.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Scherer: I would go to Hawaii just o be on the beach every day.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Scherer: Probably mac and cheese.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Scherer: ’10 Things In Hate About You.’ I could watch that every day.

If you could get advice from anybody, who would it be and why?

Scherer: Caitlin Clark because she’s overcome so much. Her ability to work hard while others have opinions on her is just really inspirational.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Scherer: Last week I was really, really happy. I went in trying my best and whatever the outcome was, I was going to be happy with it.