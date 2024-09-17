Hall boys golf places 8th in Ottawa Invite: Monday's BCR roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Ottawa: Hall carded a 308 to place eighth in the Ottawa Invitational at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby.

Senior Landen Plym topped the Red Devils with a 73 to finish 11th.

“I started off with four bogeys in a row and was 4-over through six holes,” Plym said. “Those early holes I was struggling with my irons, but then I kind of found my groove after that. My driver was solid all day, but then along with my irons one key I feel was I started making putts.

“I played in a group where I knew the guy from Morris from the L-P Invite earlier this year, and throughout the entire round it was just good vibes from everyone, and the entire group played pretty well. It was a very enjoyable round.”

Hall also received 77s from Jacob Diaz and Noah Plym.

At Spring Valley: Abe Wiesbrock and Caden Carls each shot a 42 as St. Bede finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Midland and the Bruins each scored a 173, but the Timberwolves won on a fifth score tiebreaker. Marquette had a 206.

Zack Husser had a 44 for St. Bede, while Ty Carls added a 45.

At Sterling: Jackson Mason carded a 39 to share medalist honors and lead Princeton to a Three Rivers Conference triangular.

The Tigers tallied a 174 to beat Newman (177) and Orion (193).

Also for Princeton, Nolan Kloepping had a 43, Luke Smith shot a 45 and Jayden Fulkerson added a 47.

GIRLS GOLF

At Prophetstown: Anna Cyrocki shot a 48 as St. Bede finished second in a quadrangular at Prophet Hills Country Club.

Erie-Prophetstown won with a 191, followed by the Bruins (216), Newman (231) and Bureau Valley (267).

Breanna Martinez had a 53 for St. Bede, while Andrea Brandner had a 55 and Eden Galvan added a 60.

Michaela Noder led the Storm with a 60.

VOLLEYBALL

Dixon 2, Princeton 0: Makayla Hecht had 10 assists, six points, one ace and five digs as the Tigresses lost 25-22, 25-20 in a nonconference match in Dixon.

Keely Lawson had nine points, two aces and four kills for Princeton (7-9).

Bureau Valley 2, Putnam County 0: The Storm earned a 25-15, 25-14 nonconference victory in Manlius.

Myah Richardson had 10 points and nine kills for Putnam County (7-6), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 11 digs and two aces.

St. Bede 2, Kewanee 0: The Bruins won 25-22, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Peru.

Midland 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants fell 25-9, 25-7 in a nonconference match in DePue.