Dixon man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police say

A Dixon man has been charged with sexual abuse and battery offenses.

Christopher W. Gardner, 32, was arrested May 19 on a warrant accusing him of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation earlier this month in which Gardner was identified as a suspect and investigators obtained an arrest warrant, according to a news release issued by the department on Tuesday.

Gardner was taken to the Lee County Jail and has been released on pretrial conditions that include electronic monitoring and home detention, according to court records.

His next court appearance is a pretrial conference set for 8:30 a.m. June 18.

The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center assisted with the investigation.