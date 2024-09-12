Mendota soccer shuts out Kewanee: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 7, Kewanee 0: Johan Cortez scored two goals and had an assist Wednesday to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Mendota.

Cesar Casas scored two goals, Isaac Diaz had a goal and an assist, Mauricio Martinez had a goal, Sebastian Carols had three assists and Mauricio Martinez added two assists for Mendota (7-1-1).

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Annawan 0: Kelsey Frederick had six kills and three blocks as the Cavaliers won 25-16, 25-10 in a nonconference match in Annawan.

Ava Currie had six blocks and four kills for L-P (14-1), while Kalli Ware had nine digs, seven points and three aces and Emma Jereb added 11 assists.

Earlville 2, DePue 0: Payton Actis had 19 points and 10 assists as the Red Raiders earned a 25-2, 25-18 victory in a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.

Bailey Miller had seven digs and six kills for Earlville, while Audrey Scherer added four kills.

BOYS GOLF

Mendota 172, Newman 175: Dane Doyle birdied his final two holes to finish with a 40 to share medalist honors and help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.

Brody Hartt (42), Jonas Fitzgerald (45) and Evan McPheeters (45) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

At Monmouth: Luke Smith carded a 39 to lead Princeton to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Gibson Woods Golf Course.

The Tigers scored a 174 to beat Erie-Prophetstown (181) and Monmouth-Roseville (196).

Kaiden Coomer shot a 42 for Princeton, while Jackson Mason had a 46 and Nolan Kloepping and Andrew Boughton each had a 47.

GIRLS GOLF

At Prophetstown: Reese Reviglio carded a 48 as Princeton finished third in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Prophet Hills Country Club.

Samantha Woolley added a 56 for the Tigresses, who scored a 225 to finish behind Erie-Prophetstown (198) and Mercer County (213).

At Rock Island: Michaela Noder and Elizabeth Bowyer each shot a 62 as Bureau Valley finished third in a triangular at Saukie Golf Course.

Faith Hanson added a 63 for the Storm, who carded a 267 to finish behind Rockridge (189) and Orion (223).

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 1, Black Hawk 1: Brayan Gonzalez scored on an assist from Tiago Lima as the Eagles played to a draw in an Arrowhead Conference game in Moline.

Jabu Mooketsi made three saves for IVCC (2-1-1).

GIRLS TENNIS

Newman 4, Mendota 1: The Trojans dropped a match Tuesday in Mendota.

Leah Stamberger and Kylie Goldblatt won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for Mendota.