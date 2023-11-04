2023 NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year

Over the summer, Landen Plym spent even more time at the golf course than he usually does.
The Hall junior got a job in the pro shop at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course that gave him the opportunity to play more rounds of golf and hit more balls on the range.
“It really helped,” Plym said.
“Over the summer, I practiced a lot more than I ever have. I played in the Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship, so that gave me experience in the summer playing competitive golf. Going into the season, I was confident.
“I stuck with my strategy for the whole year and it just worked out.”
Plym decided to play more like he did his freshman year.
“I wanted to be more conservative, so off the tee box don’t try to hit it as far as I can,” Plym said. “I would just try to hit the fairway, hit the middle of the green, two-putt to make par or maybe a birdie. I just tried to eliminate the blowup holes because blowup holes really destroy rounds.
“My freshman year, I didn’t hit the ball very far, but I hit a lot of greens in regulation. I hit a lot of fairways. I was a control player back then. Last year, I started hitting a little farther and I still hit it that far, but last year I wasn’t as accurate. So that made me think this year I needed to be more accurate like I was my freshman year, and it ended up working out because I have the distance, I’d be accurate and I could get close to the hole quicker.”
The strategy paid off.
Plym led the area with a 37.7 average; was a six-time 9-hole match medalist, including shooting 34 four times; won the La Salle-Peru and Princeton invitationals, was runner-up at the Riverdale and Kewanee invitationals; placed third at the Class 1A Woodland Regional; and finished fourth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.
For all he accomplished this season, Plym is the NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year for the second year in a row.
“He obviously started strong as a freshman. You don’t see a lot of freshmen averaging under 40 for a season, so he set the bar pretty high, but he keeps getting better and better every year,” Hall coach Mason Kimberley said. “This year, he had more rounds in the low 70s. He’s at the point where whenever he tees it up, in any match or tournament, he’s one of two or three favorites to win and he comes up clutch more often than not.”
Kimberley said Plym added distance to his drives this fall, was more locked in on his short game and made more putts this season, but his best attribute is his mental game.
“I think Landen’s biggest strength that really helps him win as much as he does is his overall demeanor on the course,” Kimberley said. “He is a very skilled player, and there’s other skilled players, as well, but Landen does a great job of not letting bad shots get to him. Even the best golfers are going to hit bad shots. Landen knows that and doesn’t let it affect him as much as I see it does other high school players. He’s very steady. He’s just in a good mindset on every single swing and it’s something that comes very naturally to him.”
Plym’s demeanor and approach to the game helped him lead a very young Red Devils team that will return its entire lineup next fall.
“Landen does a great job leading by example,” Kimberley said. “With having such a young team, it’s great for those younger players to have someone set that example for them. It’s not just the way he plays, but the way he conducts himself on the course. He does all the right things. I think that’s just as important for younger players to see as much as the great shots he can hit.”
Plym said if he saw a teammate struggling, “I would do my best to help out.” He said he expected this season to be a rebuilding year, but the Red Devils won more than expected.
“Everyone wanted it,” Plym said. “The freshmen really stepped up in practice. They really showed up in tournaments.
“Next year, the team goal is to go to sectional. We made it to sectional last year but couldn’t get it done this year. Coach Mason and I think we potentially could be a state team because we’re all going to work really hard this winter on then simulator we have at the school. If we all work really hard, we could potentially make it to state.”
Plym plans to continue working hard on his individual game, as well.
“I’m going to practice even harder than I did last summer,” Plym said. “I’m going to put in a lot of hours on the putting green because that’s where I lose a lot of my shots is putting and chipping. I’m going to dial that in and keep practicing on the range, as well, so just really lock my game in.”
Plym already is one of the most decorated golfers in Hall history and will look to end his career on a high note next fall.
“Landen is on pace to break pretty much every school record we have at Hall,” Kimberley said. “The only thing really missing off his resume is a high finish at state. He made it to state as a sophomore. This year, he was one hole away from making it to state. It stinks he didn’t make it. He had one rough hole [at the sectional] where he had a bad tee shot. He wants to get to state [next year] and not just get there, but he wants a top 10 finish.”