BCR Ticket for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the Bureau County area sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 7
Boys golf - St. Bede, Indian Creek at Hinckley-Big Rock (Indian Oaks), Princeton, Orion at Bureau Valley (Hidden Lake), 4 p.m.
Boys soccer - Hinckley-Big Rock at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf - St. Bede, Indian Creek at Hinckley-Big Rock (Indian Oaks); Bureau Valley, Erie-Prophetstown at Princeton (Wyaton Hills), 4 p.m.
Girls tennis - Mendota at Princeton, 4 p.m.; Peoria Christian at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball - Morris at La Salle-Peru, Newman at Hall, Princeton at Mendota, Bureau Valley at Kewanee, 6 p.m.; St. Bede at Roanoke-Benson, Marquette at Putnam County, 7 p.m.