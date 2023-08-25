NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

Maddy Becker had 18 assists and five digs Thursday to lead the Mendota volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-21 victory over Amboy in a nonconference match in Mendota.
Lilly Leifheit had 22 digs and three aces for the Spikers (1-1), while Reanna Brand contributed six kills and two blocks, Kirby Bond had five kills and a block and Ana Ramirez added 10 digs and an ace.
Putnam County def. Midland 25-7, 25-23: Megan Wasilewski had 23 assists, nine points and two digs to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Ava Hatton had eight kills and seven digs for Putnam County (2-1, 1-0 TCC), while Maggie Richetta had eight kills, six digs and two blocks.
Earlville def. Yorkville Christian 25-16, 25-11: Hannah Pfaff had nine digs, eight points, one ace and five kills to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.
Brooklyn Guelde had 15 assists and four kills, Ryleigh Dixon served 10 points and four aces, Nevaeh Sansone contributed seven kills and five digs and Bailey Miller put down five kills for Earlville (2-0).
Annawan def. Bureau Valley 22-25, 25-16, 25-11: Emma Stabler put down nine kills and had four digs and three points as the Storm fell in a nonconference match in Manlius.
Kate Salisbury had nine assists, five kills, three digs, three points and two blocks for BV.