Municipal Bank names Mike O’Gorman Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Loan Officer

Municipal Bank has appointed Mike O’Gorman as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Loan Officer.

In this role, O’Gorman will lead the bank’s commercial lending strategy, strengthen relationships with local businesses, and expand access to capital across the communities Municipal Bank serves.

O’Gorman brings extensive experience in commercial banking and a proven track record of building long-term partnerships with business owners. His expertise spans multiple industries, enabling him to provide tailored financial solutions to support client growth, expansion, and planning.

Mike O'Gorman, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Loan Officer (Photo Provided By Municipal Bank)

“Mike’s deep understanding of commercial lending and his relationship-driven approach make him a tremendous asset to our organization,” CEO and President of Municipal Bank Cathy Boicken said in a news release. “His leadership will play a critical role as we continue to invest in our communities and support local businesses.”

Prior to this appointment, O’Gorman was the Senior Vice President at First Trust Bank of Illinois.

Michael received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from DePaul University.