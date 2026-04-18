Woodridge resident takes winning entry for Will County Forest Preserve District’s photo contest

Laurie Lasseter of Woodridge won the March portion of the Will County Forest Preserve District's Preserve the Moment photo contest with her picture of a gull fighting with a bald eagle over a fish at Whalon Lake in Naperville. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Laurie Lasseter of Woodridge captured a dramatic moment between a bald eagle and a herring gull to win the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s March Preserve the Moment photo contest.

“I am very honored to win … It’s been a privilege to meet so many incredible photographers and photograph wildlife beside them,” Lasseter said in a news release from the forest preserve district.

Lasseter took the photo at Whalon Lake in Naperville. She spotted a bald eagle hunting, then began shooting as it flew toward her with a fish while gulls gave chase, she said.

“I started shooting photos and continued until the eagle landed,” Lasseter said. “The gulls chase the eagles a lot … hoping they will drop their fish.”

Reviewing her images later, she discovered the decisive moment – a gull biting the eagle’s neck.

“I was very excited and surprised that I was lucky enough to capture this image,” she said.

Lasseter said she loves animals and watching their behavior, which is why she photographs nature.

“Wild animals have a tough life and it’s an honor to see and photograph them as they go about their lives,” she said in the release. “The Will County forest preserves are such great places for wildlife and are wonderful environments in which to photograph them.”

The forest preserve district will continue to choose monthly photo contest winners through December.

All monthly winners will advance to the final round, where they will compete for Likes on Facebook in January 2027 to determine first, second and third place overall, according to the release.

Each monthly photo contest winner will receive a $75 gift card. Overall winners will receive MasterCard gift cards worth $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place.

At the end of the contest, three participants will be randomly selected to each receive a $75 MasterCard gift card, according to the release.

The contest is made possible through the support of The Nature Foundation of Will County .

Participants are encouraged to read the rules at ReconnectWithNature.org before entering.