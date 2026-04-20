Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook hosting annual Earth Day Festival

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook will host an Earth Day Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. on April 25. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be celebrating its annual Earth Day Festival at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

Free, all-ages activities will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

“Earth Day means so much to us at Hidden Oaks,” Angie Opiola, the nature center’s facility supervisor, said in a news release. “For Forest Preserve staff, every day is Earth Day, so it’s a chance to get outside and enjoy the outdoors with earth-friendly activities and to promote green living in a variety of really fun ways.”

The event will include music, free henna, slacklining, and demonstrations from local artisans, according to the release.

Those who attend will discover “fun ways” to shrink their carbon footprint by going green, according to the release.

Visitors also will be able to meet the bees that make the honey sold at Hidden Oaks and can shop at green vendors or take a break with a hot dog and a s’more while enjoying a campfire.

Tapville Social will be on hand to provide beverages. New vendors this year include Code One Coffee, Kona Ice and Plot Twist Books, according to the release.

Bach to Rock will ave musical instruments on display, and a craft activity will be available in addition to a free giveaway.

The Nature Foundation of Will County will have a tent there to pick up a free tree or shrub courtesy of ComEd. Trees and shrubs will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to roughly the first 250 visitors, according to the release.

“The Bolingbrook Arts Council will be in attendance featuring local artists helping to engage people in an onsite art project,” Opiola said. “In addition, we will have a mock campsite set up where the kids can play, and we are bringing back our incredibly popular bubble entertainer.”

Overall, the festival will be a great way to learn how to care for the planet while enjoying fun activities.

“There will be free food, free activities, free musical instruments to try and slacklining for the more adventurous,” Opiola said in the release. “And you can level up your sustainable living practices at our zero-waste booth.”

According to EarthDay.org, annual Earth Day events celebrate the origins of the modern environmental movement in 1970.