L-P ‘making good progress’ on sports complex construction

Construction on the La Salle-Peru Sports Complex is going well, with the girls tennis and boys soccer teams set to begin competition at the updated facility in the next 10 days.
The project broke ground in March. The $9.5 million project includes the addition of a baseball field, two softball fields and four tennis courts, resurfacing of the eight existing tennis courts, installation of artificial turf on the soccer field, expansion of parking, the addition of restrooms to the soccer building and construction of a building near the baseball/softball fields for a concession stand, press box and restrooms.
“We’re making great progress,” L-P superintendent Steve Wrobleski said.
Wrobleski said the school received occupancy permission from the regional office of education Thursday for the eight resurfaced tennis courts, while the four newly constructed tennis courts are expected to be ready in the next week and a half.
The soccer field is scheduled to be ready this week.
The soccer field will have temporary benches until the permanent benches come in, which Wrobleski said are similar to the benches the field had previously, which had enclosures to help protect players and coaches from the weather.
The addition of men’s and women’s bathrooms to the soccer storage building is in the final stages as well.
“They’re putting the finishing touches on that,” Wrobleski said of the soccer field
Construction of the baseball and softball fields is on schedule, and the fields will be ready in time for the spring season, Wrobleski said.
“The baseball and softball fields are making great progress,” Wrobleski said. “Of course, we have a little more time in terms of preparation for the springtime.”
The storage sheds and dugouts for the baseball and softball fields are being built by L-P’s building trades program.
“It’s great to be able to give our vocational programs an opportunity to put their stamp on it,” Wrobleski said. “I’m excited about all those kids who are going to be working on that. Years from now, they’ll be able to go back there and say, ‘I did those dugouts.’ That’s a pretty cool thing.”
The girls tennis team had its first meet on the resurfaced courts Saturday against Metamora, East Aurora and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
The boys soccer team makes its debut on the renovated field against Kaneland on Monday, Aug. 28.
“I’m just grateful as I continue to reflect on not only phase two of the sports complex, but everything we’ve been able to do with our facilities,” Wrobleski said. “The community has been so generous. As the guy kind of guiding everything along and being part of all these conversations and plans - so many people are involved - I have so much appreciation to be able to provide what I believe are the premier facilities in the entire region.
“I think you have to go to the suburbs to find facilities that are as nice as ours.”