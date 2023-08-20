L-P ‘making good progress’ on sports complex construction

An aerial view of the baseball and softball fields on at the La Salle-Peru Township High School Athletic Complex on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. In March of this year, L-P announced a $9.5 million addition/renovation to its sports complex. The project will include the addition of a baseball field, two softball fields and four tennis courts; the installation of artificial turf on the soccer field; the expansion of parking; the addition of restrooms in the soccer building; and construction near the baseball/softball fields that will include a concession stand, press box and restrooms. (Scott Anderson)