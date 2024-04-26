Princeton kids raise funds for animal control

Karin Cartwright's third-grade class raised pet donations for the animal control office in Princeton on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Lincoln School in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Karin Cartwright realized Lincoln School in Princeton hadn’t done any community service since COVID-19. It was past time to change that so Cartwright took a poll: How would you like to help?

Answer: Help out stray and unwanted cats and dogs.

Lincoln students have amassed an impressive pile of chew toys, pet food, collars, leashes and other items ticketed for Princeton Animal Control. The third and fourth graders are taking this seriously because the class with the most donations gets free ice cream. A winner will be named Monday.

“It’s been a really good thing and it’s been good to jump back into the community service arena,” Cartwright said. “And who can turn down a kitty or a puppy?”

The kids in Princeton were even less inclined to turn down a stray cat or dog after Amanda Engelbrecht, Princeton’s animal control officer, came in to Cartwright’s class to meet the kids and speak with them about the importance of animal control and the agency’s perpetual need for food donations.

“Not only do we need it to help feed the animals that come through and stay in our kennels, but we also use it for the community,” Engelbrecht said. “We occasionally have individuals or families that are going through a hard time and, with the donated food and supplies we collect, we can help them continue to feed and care for the pets in the household during the difficult times.”

Cartwright has been teaching for about 20 years and had overseen service projects until the novel coronavirus pandemic halted outreach efforts. Cartwright proposed assisting Princeton’s animal control after learning of the agency’s needs-list and the response from her students was gratifying.

“The kids have been great,” Cartwright said. “They’ve been willing to go out and tell the rest of the kids, their parents, aunts and uncles and friends. The kids have been really excited. It’s really nice to know we’re helping the pets.”

The students have until April 29 to collect additional goods. One item still in need is dried pet food for cats and dogs.

Engelbrecht, however, is delighted with the students’ haul.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the very generous kids in Mrs. Cartwrights class,” she said. I would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Cartwright for organizing this wonderful benefit project and allowing the Princeton animal control to be a part of it.”