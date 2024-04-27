Seneca girls track and field placed 4th at Sages Invitational: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls track and field

Seneca 4th at Sages Invite: At the Monticello Sages Invitational contested Friday, the Seneca Irish placed fourth in a field of 21 teams.

Natalie Misener brought home the championship in the 3,200-meter run, winning by nearly 30 seconds with her run of 12 minutes, 10.6 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman, Misener and Evelyn O’Connor also won their event in 4:18.72.

Scoring a second-place finish for the Irish was O’Connor (2:20.3 in the 800).

The 4x200 team of Aubrie Jackson, Lainie Olson, Lila Coleman and Clara Bruno (1:53.31) placed third, as did Faith Baker (10.18 meters in the shot put) and Teagan Johnson (3.05 in the pole vault).