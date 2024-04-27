Girls soccer: Mendota earns No. 5 seed, L-P hosting Ottawa, Streator in 2A regional

The Mendota girls soccer team earned the No. 5 seed in its subsectional and will play in the Class 1A Oregon Regional.

The Trojans will face No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic in a semifinal at noon Saturday, May 11. The winner will play the victor between No. 2 Oregon and No. 7 Rosary in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Princeton is a No. 6 seed and will play No. 4 Genoa-Kingston in a Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinal at 5 p.m. May 10, with the winner advancing to play the host and No. 1-seeded Pioneers in the final at 6 p.m. May 14.

The winners of the Oregon and Alleman regionals advance to the Indian Creek Sectional.

DePue-Hall is a No. 8 seed and will face No. 2 Beardstown in a Monmouth-Roseville Regional semifinal at 10 a.m. May 11. The winner will play the winner between No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville and No. 5 Canton in the title game at 4 p.m. May 14.

The winner moves on to the Williamsville Sectional.

The Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Leland co-op is also hosting a Class 1A regional, opening as the No. 9 seed against top-seeded Burlington Central at 4:30 p.m. May 15.

In Class 2A, La Salle-Peru is hosting a regional.

No. 9 Ottawa will play at No. 7 Streator in a quarterfinal, with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Morton in a semifinal at 4 p.m. May 15. The host and No. 6-seeded Cavaliers will play No. 4 Morris in the second semifinal at 6 p.m. May 15. The title game is at 4:30 p.m. May 17.

The winner advances to the Washington Sectional.