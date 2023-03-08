L-P coaches excited, grateful for sports complex upgrade

Here, looking north from Victoria Drive shows where phase two of the La Salle-Peru Township High School Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in La Salle. This project will see the addition of competition baseball and softball diamonds, expansion of tennis courts, and installation of artificial turf to the school’s soccer field, along with expanded parking space. Additionally, restroom facilities will be added to the existing soccer field utility building and a structure will be built near the baseball/softball diamonds to serve as a concession stand, press box, and restrooms. The $9.5 million project is being completed without any increase to the community’s tax bill. (Scott Anderson)