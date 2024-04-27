NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Izzaq Zrust

Izzaq Zrust used his arm and his bat to help the Hall baseball team last week.

Zrust tossed a complete game in a win against Newman, allowing one earned run on seven hits while striking out eight batters and walking one. He also went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Zrust delivered a clutch hit in a 2-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville with a two-run single in the sixth inning. He also scored a run in a win over Sterling.

“Izzaq has been one of the rare left-handed arms we’ve had come through in the past decade,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “He’s strung together several quality starts where he’s been able to get strike one, limit walks and get outs. In addition to that, he’s handled first base well, making some big picks on throws from across the diamond, and he came up with a big hit against Monmouth-Roseville.”

For his performance, Zrust was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week.

Zrust answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing baseball, and how did you get into it?

Zrust: I’ve been playing the game of baseball since I could walk. It seems like I’ve always had a baseball in my hands. I got into it by watching the Twins 1987 World Series on DVD before I’d go to bed.

What do you enjoy about playing baseball?

Zrust: I fell in love with the game at an early age, and I think it’s because of the bond it has helped me create with my dad along with my teammates.

What makes you a good baseball player?

Zrust: I think doing your role/part on your team is what makes you a good player. You cannot have one or two superstars to run a baseball team. It takes everyone.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Zrust: My favorite moment would have to be [being the] closing pitching against Sherrard last year to help our team win a sectional championship.

Who is the best athlete you’ve faced?

Zrust: Enzo Felise (Oklahoma commit) and Brendan Tunink (Notre Dame commit).

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Zrust: I would go to Japan to explore what their culture is like and to see what professional baseball is like there.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Zrust: If there was a contest with parmesan garlic wings from B-Dubs (Buffalo Wild Wings), I think I would have a chance.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Zrust: I really like watching “Outer Banks.” Definitely something I can watch over and over again.

What’s your most played song recently?

Zrust: My most played song recently would have to be “Everyday Hustle” by Future.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Zrust: It went as well as we had hoped it would. We were able to score in the game early, and my teammates helped back me up on both sides of the ball. I had command of my slider and changeup early, and it helped me set up my fastball to keep hitters guessing. I think all of that together made it a great day.