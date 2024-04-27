Putnam County track competes at A-W Invite: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Kewanee: The Putnam County boys and girls teams each finished seventh at the Annawan-Wethersfield Titan Invite on Friday.

The Panthers’ Alex Rodriguez swept the throws with tosses of 13.99 meters in the shot put and 44.29 in the discus, while Enzo Holocker placed second in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.63 seconds.

Brooklin Brown had the best finish for the PC girls, placing fifth in the 400 in 1:15.05.

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 5, Mendota 0: The Tigers swept the Trojans on Thursday in Mendota.

Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Dagen Setchell won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Michael Ellis and Ben Anderson were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 1, Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2, and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.