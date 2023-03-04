L-P announces $9.5 million construction project at sports complex

La Salle-Peru High School officials announced Friday that the school plans to begin a $9.5 million addition/renovation to its sports complex.

The project will include the addition of a baseball field, two softball fields and four tennis courts; the installation of artificial turf on the soccer field; the expansion of parking; the addition of restrooms in the soccer building; and construction near the baseball/softball fields that will include a concession stand, press box and restrooms.

“Our school and community have taken great pride in maintaining a standard of excellence for our athletic facilities stretching back to the construction of Howard Fellows Stadium in the 1930s,” L-P Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said in a news release. “With this latest phase of construction, we are continuing that legacy of providing amazing facilities to our students and community.”

A basic mock-up shows what the new La Salle-Peru High School sports complex will look like. (Image provided by Matt Baker)

The baseball field will include two bullpens, while there will be one bullpen with each softball field.

There will be an 8-foot wall around the baseball and softball fields with a built-in batter’s eye on the varsity fields along with protective netting over the concrete plaza by the baseball and softball fields.

The baseball field dimensions will be 390 feet to center field and 325 feet down the lines, while the softball fields will be 210 feet to center field and 195 feet down the lines.

“This is the start of a new era for our baseball and softball programs,” L-P athletic director Mike Kuziel said in the release. “Furthermore, we’ve seen great growth and success by our tennis and soccer programs in recent years. We want to ensure they have access to the same quality facilities as our football team and indoor sport programs.”

The project is being completed without an increase to the community’s tax bill. The L-P school board approved a tentative tax level that is expected to decrease the tax rate by 3 cents without deficit spending.

“The five-year strategic plan, The 120 Promise, was developed with community input, and we’re very excited to be fulfilling one of the goals in that plan,” L-P board President Tony Sparks said in the release. “To accomplish this while maintaining a flat tax rate and overall strong financial outlook is a huge win for the school district, taxpayers, community and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the complex.

Work on the project, which is being managed by Byrne & Jones Construction of St. Louis, will begin as soon as possible and is expected to be finished in time for the 2023-24 sports season.