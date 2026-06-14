IVCC Assessment Center expands testing services

IVCC Assessment Center Coordinator Summer Studstill and specialists Beth Hammock and Erin Lewis oversaw more than 3,000 testers last year. The Assessment Center has become a destination for community professionals taking career-defining tests as well as students taking college tests. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Assessment Center has evolved beyond a campus testing site for placement exams. Last year, one-third of the 3,262 people who tested there came from the workforce seeking career-defining licenses and certifications.

The center, a certified Pearson Professional Assessments site, has become a gateway to opportunity for all ages. Coordinator Summer Studstill expects those numbers to rise throughout 2026.

“For the most part, we are the first stop on campus. We see all generations and we are doing a lot of things at once,” Studstill said.

Test-takers pursue diverse goals: GED completion, college placement or advancement, fire marshal or U.S. Secret Service credentials, and professional licenses in insurance, food service, pharmacy, teaching, nursing, and certified nursing assistant roles.

A recent remodel and relocation to the A Building expanded the testing environment with large and small testing rooms, a spacious reception area, and a comfortable waiting area with a quiet study space outside the center.

The Assessment Center supplies test materials, technology, security, and supervision in a distraction-free environment designed for success. Test-takers present photo IDs and store phones, electronic devices, coats, and bags in lockers. Individualized computer logins are issued, and trained proctors monitor all activity via security cameras.

The new location offers five times more seats for testers requiring special accessibility, along with dedicated secluded rooms and space for Pearson testers to maintain required distancing. Two large computer labs contain 40 computers total, with 12 additional computers dedicated for Pearson testing.

The expanded reception area improves traffic flow during peak times, preventing bottlenecks.

IVCC offers a convenient and affordable option for many testers. Test fees range from $15 to $25, but there is no charge to IVCC students or first-time placement testers. The center administers some tests unavailable at other sites and serves local students attending universities or taking online courses who need a proctored testing location.

Test-takers come from as far as the Chicago suburbs, Peoria, and the Quad Cities. When Pearson introduced an insurance license test, testers came to IVCC specifically for it, Studstill said.

The Assessment Center plans further expansion, including extended hours and a broader range of available tests.

For more information, contact the Assessment Center at 815-224-0542 or assessmentcenter@ivcc.edu, or visit https://www.ivcc.edu/assessmentcenter/index.php.