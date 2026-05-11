3-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting during DePue domestic disturbance

A 3-year-old boy was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning during a domestic disturbance in rural DePue, according to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the child’s family. (BCR photo)

A 3-year-old boy was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning during a domestic disturbance in rural DePue, according to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the child’s family.

The child, identified as 3-year-old Damian Camacho by his aunt Cindy Almanza, and the suspect were both shot.

Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said in a news release deputies were dispatched about 2:42 a.m. Sunday, May 10, to a reported domestic disturbance involving a barricaded person.

According to the release, the suspect was reported to be armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in a room with multiple people inside. After arriving on the scene, officers made repeated attempts to get the suspect to come out and resolve the situation peacefully, the release said.

After those efforts failed, and based on information from the 911 call and what officers said they could hear at the scene, authorities believed the people inside were in immediate danger, police said.

Officers then went into the residence and fired shots at the suspect, police said.

The 3-year-old was taken to a local hospital by Illinois State Police and Bureau County sheriff’s deputies, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for treatment and remains hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

The suspect’s identity has not been made public but the person is facing charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and domestic battery. Additional charges may be filed, according to the release.

While it was previously reported that the shooting happened in rural Princeton, the address, 2700 block of East Street, is just west of DePue off Illinois Route 29.

Responding agencies included the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, DePue Police, Ladd Police, Princeton Police, and Illinois State Police.

The investigation is being handled by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office.