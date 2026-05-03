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Illinois Valley

PCJH Scholastic Bowl team wins regional

The Pumas advance to the IESA sectional, hosted by Flanagan Grade School at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4

The Putnam County Junior High scholastic bowl team won the IESA regional at home on Wednesday, defeating Tonica/Lostant 380-180 In the championship round. The Pumas advance to the sectional, hosted by Flanagan Grade School at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4. In the first round, the Pumas defeated Roanoake Benson 400-240 followed by a 320-250 victory over Streator Woodland 320-250. The winner of the sectional will advance to the IESA state tournament on Friday, May 8 at the Peoria Civic Center. Team members are (front row, from left) Ean smith, Ayden Dienst and Josie Heeley; (second row) Colton Nicoli, Enrique Vasquez and Colten Robison; and (back row) Makenna Goulding, Brendan Linton and AJ Kloet.

The Putnam County Junior High scholastic bowl team won the IESA regional at home on Wednesday, April 29 defeating Tonica/Lostant 380-180 In the championship round. The Pumas advance to the sectional, hosted by Flanagan Grade School at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4. In the first round, the Pumas defeated Roanoake Benson 400-240 followed by a 320-250 victory over Streator Woodland 320-250. The winner of the sectional will advance to the IESA state tournament on Friday, May 8 at the Peoria Civic Center. Team members are (front row, from left) Ean smith, Ayden Dienst and Josie Heeley; (second row) Colton Nicoli, Enrique Vasquez and Colten Robison; and (back row) Makenna Goulding, Brendan Linton and AJ Kloet. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

By Kevin Hieronymus

PCR SportsPutnam County Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL