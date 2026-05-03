PCJH Scholastic Bowl team wins regional

The Putnam County Junior High scholastic bowl team won the IESA regional at home on Wednesday, April 29 defeating Tonica/Lostant 380-180 In the championship round. The Pumas advance to the sectional, hosted by Flanagan Grade School at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4. In the first round, the Pumas defeated Roanoake Benson 400-240 followed by a 320-250 victory over Streator Woodland 320-250. The winner of the sectional will advance to the IESA state tournament on Friday, May 8 at the Peoria Civic Center. Team members are (front row, from left) Ean smith, Ayden Dienst and Josie Heeley; (second row) Colton Nicoli, Enrique Vasquez and Colten Robison; and (back row) Makenna Goulding, Brendan Linton and AJ Kloet. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)