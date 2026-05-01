Streator library events set for May

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the first full week in May.

Star Wars Scavenger Hunt!: Monday, May 4, through Saturday, May 9. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will also be themed.

Monday, May 4, through Saturday, May 9. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will also be themed. Lego Club: Monday, May 4, through Saturday, May 9. Attendees can build Lego creations.

Monday, May 4, through Saturday, May 9. Attendees can build Lego creations. I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 4. Participants will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 4. Participants will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older. May the Fourth Be With You: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 4. Attendees can celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars-themed trivia, crafts and adventures.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 4. Attendees can celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars-themed trivia, crafts and adventures. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older. Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Attendees can learn about different musical instruments, sing and dance.

6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Attendees can learn about different musical instruments, sing and dance. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Participants will be able to play classic and modern games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Participants will be able to play classic and modern games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Attendees can play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Attendees can play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7. Participants will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7. Participants will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four. Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Attendees can create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Attendees can create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older. Sewcial Hour!: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Participants will learn about sewing basics and how to make a pillowcase from sewing instructors Pam and Lynn. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Participants will learn about sewing basics and how to make a pillowcase from sewing instructors Pam and Lynn. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents. Blue’s Clues Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. The playtime includes Blue’s Clues-themed crafts, storytime and clue-finding activity. The playtime is intended for children.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. The playtime includes Blue’s Clues-themed crafts, storytime and clue-finding activity. The playtime is intended for children. Laser Tag!: 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 8. Attendees can play laser tag. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 8. Attendees can play laser tag. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org. Mother’s Day Craft: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Participants will be able to create a gratitude jar for their mothers.