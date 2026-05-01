Streator library events set for May

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the first full week in May.
- Star Wars Scavenger Hunt!: Monday, May 4, through Saturday, May 9. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will also be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, May 4, through Saturday, May 9. Attendees can build Lego creations.
- I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 4. Participants will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- May the Fourth Be With You: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 4. Attendees can celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars-themed trivia, crafts and adventures.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.
- Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Attendees can learn about different musical instruments, sing and dance.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Participants will be able to play classic and modern games. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Attendees can play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7. Participants will be able to develop basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
- Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Attendees can create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.
- Sewcial Hour!: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Participants will learn about sewing basics and how to make a pillowcase from sewing instructors Pam and Lynn. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/calendarofevents.
- Blue’s Clues Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. The playtime includes Blue’s Clues-themed crafts, storytime and clue-finding activity. The playtime is intended for children.
- Laser Tag!: 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 8. Attendees can play laser tag. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org.
- Mother’s Day Craft: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Participants will be able to create a gratitude jar for their mothers.